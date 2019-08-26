Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street bounces as trade temperature cools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:19pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial average index is displayed at the opening of the day's trading on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City,

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, following a sharp sell-off in the prior session, after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China, cooling investor concerns after a ramp-up in rhetoric derailed markets last week.

Following the G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, Trump said he believed China was sincere about the desire to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there.

Shares of tariff-sensitive companies rose in response. Apple Inc 1.90% gain provided the biggest boost to each of the major indexes.

Chipmakers, which are heavily reliant upon China for revenue, also rose. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> added 0.86% after slumping more than 4% on Friday.

Still, market participants said the rebound paled in comparison to last week's decline, and they expected recent volatility to continue.

"The markets are telling us something very important with this pricing action today. We are seeing some gains across the board for the Nasdaq S&P and Dow, but we are also seeing a very significant downtick in volume," said Peter Kenny, founder of Kenny’s Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

"This is not a healthy bounce and it is across virtually all the major indexes. So it is an indication the momentum for U.S. equities remains biased to the downside," Kenny said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.93 points, or 1.05%, to 25,898.83, the S&P 500 gained 31.27 points, or 1.10%, to 2,878.38, and the Nasdaq Composite added 101.97 points, or 1.32%, to 7,853.74.

Commerce Department data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose modestly in July, while shipments fell by the most in nearly three years. The data could provide the Federal Reserve with more fuel to cut interest rates again when policymakers meet next month.

Concerns about the global economy slipping into recession and uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts have created some anxiety about how long the current U.S. expansion will last. The S&P 500 is off more than 5% from the record high hit in late July after suffering its longest run of weekly declines since May.

Even with Monday's broad gains, with each of the major S&P 500 sectors rising, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility index <.VIX>, hit its highest level in more than a week earlier in the session.

Among other stocks, Celgene Corp rose 3.20% after Amgen Inc said it would buy the company's psoriasis drug Otezla, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene. Shares of Bristol-Myers rose 3.28%

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.74-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 17 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 134 new lows.

About 5.71 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.57 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 3.18% 205.41 Delayed Quote.2.27%
APPLE 1.90% 206.49 Delayed Quote.28.46%
CELGENE CORPORATION 3.20% 97 Delayed Quote.46.65%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 25898.83 Delayed Quote.9.87%
NASDAQ 100 1.47% 7575.018628 Delayed Quote.21.76%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.32% 7853.735283 Delayed Quote.20.44%
S&P 500 1.10% 2878.38 Delayed Quote.13.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09pAIR CANADA'S PLANNED TRANSAT TIE-UP RAISES ISSUES OF PUBLIC INTEREST : minister
RE
05:05pTrump's aggressive, mixed signals on China whiplash Wall Street
RE
05:04pSouth Korea consumer sentiment, inflation views dive ahead of rate meeting
RE
05:02pFinancials Up as Emphasis Shifts From Trade to Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:59pConsumer Cos Up as Trade Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pTreasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments
DJ
04:45pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
04:44pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
04:41pIndustrials up After Durable-Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group