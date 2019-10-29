Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street casts doubt on GrubHub's growth plan; shares tank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

(Reuters) - GrubHub Inc's plan to expand its network will need heavy investments and take years to realize, analysts said on Tuesday, casting doubts on the online food delivery company's ability to boost profits in the face of burgeoning competition.

Shares of the company crashed 42%, after it forecast slowing revenue growth for the fourth quarter, pushing at least two brokerages to downgrade the stock and cut their price targets.

The stock was trading at $33.60 in afternoon trade - set to wipe out more than $2 billion in market value - and a far cry from the median price target of $86. The stock plunged to its lowest level in more than three years earlier in the session.

"Most concerning is that the new strategic plan is unproven, creating greater uncertainty," Guggenheim analysts said, downgrading the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

GrubHub, one of the pioneers in the industry, has been battling growing competition from startups such as DoorDash and Uber Technologies' Uber Eats.

In response, the Chicago-based company has spent heavily on promotions and has also tried to increase market share by striking partnerships, including a recent deal with Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

BofA Merrill Lynch analysts said the food delivery market was growing increasingly irrational as competitors flood the market with rewards and incentives, making online diners less loyal.

"GRUB's answer to this irrationality, however, seems confusing. Its management letter seems to suggest that it will double down on its competitors' poor economic decisions," the analysts added.

Diners were becoming "more promiscuous" and the company would reduce its advertising spending and instead focus on growing the number of brands on its platform by adding non-partnered restaurants, Chief Executive Officer Matt Maloney said in a letter to shareholders on Monday. (http://bit.ly/2WkUQl2)

"We will be moving quickly, spending more and trying many different strategies over the next 12-18 months to increase restaurant supply aggressively while making our diner experience more sticky - effectively taking action to remove any reason for diners to look anywhere else."

Typically, online food delivery often has one clear winner as users download and use only one app, constricting the market to one or two major players.

GrubHub's strategy to invest more to add restaurants and increase customer loyalty through various rewards and incentive programs could take several years to bear fruit - and will not be well received by investors, said BTIG analyst Peter Saleh.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana, Tanvi Mehta and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Sweta Singh and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. 1.30% 74.63 Delayed Quote.14.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22pUber says will not share electric bike rider data with Los Angeles
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pAmazon drops grocery delivery fee as competitors close in
RE
03:14pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal might not be ready for signing in Chile: U.S. official
RE
03:12pOil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
RE
03:06pOil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
RE
03:06pOil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
RE
03:04pDollar slips against euro before Fed decision; sterling dips
RE
03:03pFacebook sues Israel's NSO Group over alleged WhatsApp hack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4Oil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
5BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group