Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street climbs on upbeat economic outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 11:57am EDT
New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

U.S. stocks advanced on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovering near a fresh record high on hopes of a rebound in business activity from a virus-driven downturn, with investors looking past new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states.

The Nasdaq opened above its all-time closing high on June 10, lifted by shares of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

Still, the index, which is rising for the seventeenth time in 20 sessions was a touch away from a new intraday record.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are about 7% and 11% below their respective record closing highs hit in February.

Oil prices rose above $40 a barrel amid signs of gradual recovery in demand and a promise by oil producers to meet supply cuts, pushing up the S&P energy sector by 1.4%. [O/R]

"Some investors are using oil prices as a signal with respect to the health of the coming economy," Mike Zigmont, head of trading & research at Harvest Volatility Management LLC in New York.

Some investors also pointed to a Bloomberg report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-19/china-plans-to-accelerate-u-s-farm-purchases-after-hawaii-talks?srnd=premium-asia, that said China plans to accelerate the purchase of U.S. farm goods to comply with the Phase 1 trade deal, as a reason for the strength in U.S. stocks.

Risk of a resurgence of the virus outbreak prompting another round of restrictive measures led to choppy trading sessions this week. However, the S&P 500 and the Dow are headed for their fourth weekly rise in five following a strong retail sales report and signs of additional official stimulus.

California, Florida and North Carolina urged mandatory mask use on Thursday as at least six U.S. states set daily records for new coronavirus cases.

Trading volume is expected to spike, especially during the opening and close of Friday's session on account of "quadruple witching," as investors unwind interests in futures and options contracts prior to expiration.

"I would expect some of these morning gains to get worked off ... I don't think investors are going to be as confident staying long over the weekend as they were two weeks ago," Zigmont said.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 154.52 points, or 0.59%, at 26,234.62, the S&P 500 was up 19.04 points, or 0.61%, at 3,134.38. The Nasdaq Composite was up 83.02 points, or 0.83%, at 10,026.07.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 5.6% on plans to reopen theaters at about 450 locations in the United States next month and the company expects to return to full-seating capacity around Thanksgiving.

Later in the day, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will participate in a video conference where he will talk about ways to help the workforce better withstand and recover from shocks related to the pandemic.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 111 new highs and one new low.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.80% 2678.715 Delayed Quote.42.92%
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 3.06% 5.795 Delayed Quote.-22.24%
APPLE INC. 0.23% 352.6131 Delayed Quote.19.78%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 26136.28 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
HARVEST 0.00% 89.5 Real-time Quote.-5.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 42.06 Delayed Quote.-38.58%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.00% 196.29 Delayed Quote.23.17%
NASDAQ 100 0.31% 10047.286978 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 9985.979196 Delayed Quote.10.82%
S&P 500 0.17% 3122.4 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
WTI 0.70% 39.502 Delayed Quote.-38.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17pBANCO DE ESPAÑA : US dollar liquidity-providing operations from 1 July 2020 (41 KB)
PU
12:15pIrish airline Aer Lingus to cut 500 jobs
RE
12:11pFed's Rosengren Says U.S. Economy Will Need More Monetary, Fiscal Support--2nd Update
DJ
12:07pThe Adaptability of Stress Testing
PU
12:07pTranscript of IMF Press Briefing HTML File
PU
12:07pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : World Economic Outlook Update, June 2020
PU
12:07pMay's U.S. Jobs Rebound Was Widespread
DJ
12:06pDollar set for small weekly gain on safe-haven demand
RE
12:05pQuebec forecasts record deficit due to COVID-19, budgets for second wave
RE
12:04pDollar set for small weekly gain on safe-haven demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Goldman Sachs sets new Sell rating
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AG : Buy rating from RBC
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5China's Geely to take over debt-laden automaker Lifan as virus stokes shake-up - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group