Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Wall Street climbs with support from financials, tech stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average at an all-time high, driven by gains in financial and technology stocks.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. Financials <.SPSY> led with a 0.6 percent gain, followed by a 0.5 percent increase in technology stocks <.SPLRCT>.

Italy indicated that it was open to reducing its budget deficit and debt in the coming years, easing concerns over the country's high debt levels that have pressured global stock markets since the country's ruling coalition last week tripled the previous government's deficit target.

U.S. bank stocks rose, with Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America up between 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, mirroring a recovery in their Italian peers.

"Today, so far, has been better-than-expected performance out of Europe," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Antonelli said while Italy was not a gigantic catalyst for the market, but a loss out of Europe has been setting the tone for the U.S. markets.

Among top gainers on the S&P 500 stocks was General Motors, which rose 2.9 percent after Honda Motor said it would invest $2 billion over 12 years in the U.S. carmaker's Cruise self-driving unit.

In another sign of a healthy U.S. economy, data showed U.S. private payrolls recorded their biggest increase in seven months in September, pointing to sustained labor market strength. The stronger-than-expected data comes ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

At 9:51 a.m. EDT, the Dow was up 109.59 points, or 0.41 percent, at 26,883.53, the S&P 500 was up 10.82 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,934.25 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.81 points, or 0.36 percent, at 8,028.36.

Michael Kors rose 1.6 percent after Citi upgraded the company's shares, citing a potential upside from its recent purchase of Italian fashion house Versace.

Intel was up 2.3 percent. The chipmaker, which rose 3.6 percent on Tuesday, was among the biggest drivers on the Dow.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 29 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 1.01% 29.87 Delayed Quote.0.20%
CITIGROUP 0.53% 72.15 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 26932.43 Delayed Quote.7.82%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 1.92% 33.93 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.51% 3486 End-of-day quote.-11.18%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.64% 48.875 Delayed Quote.0.63%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.77% 114.8116 Delayed Quote.6.13%
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS 2.04% 67.47 Delayed Quote.5.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7661.8549 Delayed Quote.19.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 8034.5522 Delayed Quote.16.56%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2923.43 Real-time Quote.9.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:54pTSX inches up after financials, healthcare gain
RE
04:45pTRACKINSIGHT : Strong outflows from US Consumer Discretionary Stocks
TI
04:30pTRACKINSIGHT : Brazilian Stocks experienced significant flows and good performances
TI
04:18pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Hits Record, Aims For Fifth Straight Advance As Italy Fears Fade
DJ
04:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street climbs with support from financials, tech stocks
RE
04:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
03:48pEuropean Shares Gain on Italian Budget Expectations
DJ
03:15pU.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Rising in DOE Data
DJ
02:58pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Rebound Amid Hopes Over Italy-EU Budget Resolution
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.