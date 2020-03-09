Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street clobbered as crude plummets, virus crisis deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 04:55pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday and recession worries loomed large as tumbling oil prices and ongoing coronavirus fears prompted investor panic on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market's longest-ever bull run.

All three major U.S. stock averages plunged sharply at the opening bell, triggering trading halts put in place in the wake of 1987's "Black Monday" crash. The Dow plummeted a record 2,000 points out of the starting gate on the day marking the current bull market's 11th year.

During the session, the Dow came about a 10th of a percent from confirming a bear market, or 20% below its record peak.

The S&P 500 closed about 19% below its all-time high set on Feb. 19.

"It's certainly one for the history books," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "The markets are now pricing in a high probability of recession."

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York, agreed.

"There's a lot of fear in the market and if the price of oil continues to move lower it's an indication that a global recession is not far away," Cardillo said.

The CBOE Volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety, touched its highest level since December 2008.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields briefly sank to 0.318%, a record low.

The sell-off began over the weekend when an oil supply pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia collapsed and both countries vowed to hike production amid weakening global demand due to the coronavirus and signs of an economic slowdown.

Oil prices registered their biggest one-day fall since the 1991 Gulf war, with Brent crude futures closing down 23.88% and front-month WTI falling 25.1%. That sent the S&P Energy index sliding 20.1%, its largest one-day drop on record.

Global markets were already on edge as worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19 surged past 110,000, causing widespread supply disruption and large-scale quarantine measures as governments scramble to contain the outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,013.76 points, or 7.79%, to 23,851.02, the S&P 500 lost 225.81 points, or 7.60%, to 2,746.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 624.94 points, or 7.29%, to 7,950.68.

All 11 major sectors of S&P 500 ended the session deep in red territory, with energy and interest rate-sensitive financial stocks suffering the largest percentage losses.

Boeing Co was the biggest drag on the Dow, tumbling 13.4% following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) rejection of the planemaker's proposal regarding wiring systems in place on its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

Apple Inc shares fell 7.9% after data showed the company sold fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid the coronavirus crisis.

Chipmakers registered their largest drop since October 2008, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index falling 8.3%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 17.86-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 19.11-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 229 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded nine new highs and 1,049 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 17.22 billion shares, compared with the 11.05 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(This story corrects to show oil's biggest one-day fall since Gulf war, paragraph 11)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -7.91% 266.17 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -7.79% 23851.02 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NASDAQ 100 -6.83% 7948.027167 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -7.29% 7950.675746 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -7.60% 2746.56 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55pWall Street clobbered as crude plummets, virus crisis deepens
RE
04:51pTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
04:51pWall Street clobbered as crude plummets, virus crisis deepens
RE
04:49pOil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
RE
04:49pOil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
RE
04:48pWells Fargo reports confirmed case of coronavirus in California office
RE
04:47pOil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
RE
04:45pInvestors Rush Into Bonds to Shelter From Market Storm -- Update
DJ
04:44pCoronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world markets
RE
04:44pJPMorgan to cut up to 140 jobs in Switzerland - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
4S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group