Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street close to record highs after upbeat earnings, GDP data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 11:13am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - Robust earnings from Google-owner Alphabet and Twitter took the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes close to record levels on Friday, with data showing the domestic economy slowed lesser than expected in the second quarter providing support.

The Commerce Department said GDP increased at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter, higher than a 1.8% rate that economists polled by Reuters forecast.

"It's a little higher than expected, but on the heels of news from a dovish ECB yesterday and mixed earnings reports, this is another sign that growth is certainly cooler in Q2," said Mike Loewengart, vice-president of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial in New York.

"It's important for marketwatchers to remember that it is still meaningful growth and despite it being hotter than most predicted it probably won't derail the Fed."

The data comes on the heels of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speech on Monday, which was less dovish than investors had anticipated and led the S&P 500 to post its first loss in the week.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by at least 25 basis points at its policy meeting next week have powered a solid run in stocks this month, helping Wall Street scale record levels.

Alphabet Inc jumped 9.8% after its quarterly results beat estimates, easing investor concerns about growth challenges faced by its Google advertising business.

Twitter Inc rose 9.9% after it posted better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and an uptick in daily users who see advertisements on the site.

Their upbeat earnings pushed the communication services sector <.SPLRCL> up 2.65%, the most among S&P sectors.

At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13.20 points, or 0.05%, at 27,154.18, the S&P 500 was up 14.39 points, or 0.48%, at 3,018.06. The Nasdaq Composite was up 68.95 points, or 0.84%, at 8,307.49.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75% of the 218 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Among other stocks, McDonald's Corp jumped as much as 2.1% to a record high after beating quarterly sales expectations at established U.S. restaurants.

Intel Corp pared premarket gains to trade 0.6% lower. The chipmaker gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast and raised its full-year revenue guidance, allaying concerns about a global chip slowdown and curbs on U.S. sales to China's Huawei Technologies Co.

Amazon.com Inc fell 2%,after the online retailer reported its first profit miss in two years and said income would slump in the current quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 52 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 10.42% 1254.81 Delayed Quote.8.71%
AMAZON.COM -1.76% 1941.0886 Delayed Quote.33.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 27165.55 Delayed Quote.16.35%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.64% 51.695 Delayed Quote.12.76%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.67% 215.905 Delayed Quote.19.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 8010.60837 Delayed Quote.25.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 8320.665125 Delayed Quote.24.36%
S&P 500 0.57% 3021.09 Delayed Quote.20.45%
TWITTER 10.18% 41.96 Delayed Quote.32.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aChina's Wanda Sports raises $190.4 million in downsized IPO
RE
11:45aCloud company Datadog hires banks for IPO - sources
RE
11:43aIMF says launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader
RE
11:42aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Even if Fed cut is a given, Powell seen as wild card for stock market
RE
11:40aFitch affirms South Africa credit rating but downgrades outlook
RE
11:40aSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Comments on Slowing GDP Growth
PU
11:39aEuropean panel okays GW Pharma cannabis drug for epilepsy
RE
11:38aGW Pharma cannabis drug wins European panel OK
RE
11:37aN.Y. Fed model raises U.S. third quarter GDP view above 2%
RE
11:33aU.S. Department of Justice approves T-Mobile, Sprint tie-up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group