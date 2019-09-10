Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street dips as tech stocks lag; trade hopes cushion fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 01:28pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A fall in technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Tuesday as weak economic data from China revived global recession fears, but losses were tempered by hopes of a trade deal.

China's factory-gate prices shrank 0.8% in August, the sharpest pace of decline in three years, as businesses slashed prices to cope with flagging demand amid a bruising trade war with the United States that has slowed growth in the world's second largest economy.

"A slowdown in China is clearly a sign that global deceleration of economic activity is real and is something we're going to have to deal with," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of equities and multi-asset strategies at Charles Schwab Investment Management.

Offering some respite, a report from the South China Morning Post said Beijing is expected to agree to buy more agricultural products in hopes of a better trade deal with the United States.

Analysts attributed some of the selloff in tech to investors re-distributing funds into stocks that have underperformed during the year.

Tech stocks <.SPLRCT>, the best performer on the S&P 500 with a 29% surge this year, fell 0.84%, while the energy sector <.SPNY>, the year's worst performer, jumped 1.59%.

Real estate <.SPLRCR> fell 1.48%, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors. The sector is the second best performer of the year, gaining 25%.

"It's less about risk and more about returns - taking profits and reallocating to the losers," Aguilar said.

Trading so far this week has largely been subdued as investors are holding out for policy decisions from central banks on potential monetary easing. The European Central Bank will hold its policy meeting on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the ECB are widely expected to cut interest rates over the next two weeks, but investors doubt the extent to which central banks' measures will stem an economic slowdown.

At 13:05 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.18 points, or 0.03 percent, at 26,828.33, the S&P 500 was down 6.69 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,971.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 21.87 points, or 0.27 percent, at 8,065.57.

Among other stocks, Boeing Co rose 1.92% even as it reported a 72% fall in plane deliveries in August.

Apple Inc kicked off its presentation where it is expected to announce pricing for its forthcoming streaming TV service as well as updates to its iPhone lineup. Shares of the company edged 0.06% higher.

Details on its new video streaming service could also move shares of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. Netflix was down 0.92%.

Ford Motor Co fell 2.88% after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its bonds to junk status overnight.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc slipped 5.23% following Wendy's Co's announcement that it will expand its breakfast offerings as well as a lawsuit from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office accusing it of violating the city labor law.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 35 new lows.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.38% 214.765 Delayed Quote.35.20%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 26820.04 Delayed Quote.15.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.52% 7788.016565 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 8059.376254 Delayed Quote.22.12%
NETFLIX -2.86% 285.85 Delayed Quote.9.97%
S&P 500 -0.26% 2969.89 Delayed Quote.18.81%
WENDYS CO -11.13% 19.5935 Delayed Quote.40.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pThe New Tax Math for People Living in High-Tax States -- Journal Report
DJ
01:47pSURVEY : Check Use Drops to a New Low for B2B Payments 09/10/2019
PU
01:43pGermany sticking to balanced budget goal, Merkel says
RE
01:41pNaspers' Prosus indicative pricing 58.70 euros per share
RE
01:38pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's new oil sales formula includes U.S. crude delivered to Houston - sources
RE
01:37pWESTERN GROWERS : Tom Nassif to Be Honored for Extraordinary Contributions to the Fresh Produce Industry
PU
01:30pIBM, Fraunhofer partner on German-backed quantum computing research push
RE
01:29pTearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
01:28pWall Street dips as tech stocks lag; trade hopes cushion fall
RE
01:23pTearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group