Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street dips on U.S.-China tensions, economic woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

By Ambar Warrick and Pawel Goraj

U.S. stock indexes moved in a flat-to-low range on Friday as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on markets struggling to gauge the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump's rhetoric against China's plan for a national security law in Hong Kong on Thursday raised concerns over Washington and Beijing reneging on their phase-1 trade deal.

Fears of a renewed trade war have cut short Wall Street's April rally and indexes are now moving in a tight range, with fresh tariff actions likely to hamper a recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus.

"Sentiment is really vulnerable to expensive valuation at the moment," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

"After the shock of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have to go through a regular recession with high unemployment, low capex, low demand and that's not what's priced in at the moment."

Still, optimism over the U.S. economy gradually emerging from the lockdowns have put the major indexes on course for weekly gains, with the S&P 500 set to add more than 2%.

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86.21 points, or 0.35%, at 24,387.91, the S&P 500 was down 4.34 points, or 0.15%, at 2,944.17. The Nasdaq Composite was up 8.51 points, or 0.09%, at 9,293.39.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-indexes were trading lower, led by energy as oil prices sank 5%. Technology and healthcare shares were the biggest drag on the index. [O/R]

Real Estate stocks were up in some defensive plays, while losses were limited in the consumer staples sector.

Mixed retail earnings from Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and Home Depot Inc earlier in the week had shown online shopping gaining traction due to the stay-at-home orders.

On Friday, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, but its shares slipped 4.4%. Smaller rival Pinduoduo Inc's U.S.-listed shares gained 1% after posting upbeat earnings report.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 8.4% after missing second-quarter revenue and profit estimates, hit by global lockdowns since February.

Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc rose 7.7% after saying it expects higher demand for its cloud services as people around the world take to working from home.

Declining issues nearly matched advancers on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and four new lows.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -5.00% 201.51 Delayed Quote.0.03%
BEST BUY CO., INC 0.03% 78.11 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 24359.9 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY -11.92% 9.105 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.51% 34.34 Delayed Quote.-45.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 9368.310475 Delayed Quote.7.38%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 9269.390282 Delayed Quote.3.48%
PINDUODUO INC. 10.19% 65.2156 Delayed Quote.58.75%
S&P 500 -0.19% 2940.21 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
SPLUNK INC. 10.49% 180.6816 Delayed Quote.9.16%
WALMART INC. -0.03% 124.695 Delayed Quote.5.18%
WTI -4.19% 32.556 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03aJobless Rate Rose in All 50 States in April, Labor Department Says
DJ
10:58aGM delays resumption of second shift at 3 North American truck plants -source
RE
10:55aDirect lenders raise billions in ops funds amid market turmoil
RE
10:54aGM delays resumption of second shift at three North American truck plants - source
RE
10:53aEXPLAINER : How ending Hong Kong's 'special status' could affect U.S. companies
RE
10:52aCarluccio's rescued as buyer found for 30 UK restaurants
RE
10:48aLow inflation may become more persistent - ECB's Lane
RE
10:38aItaly extends maturity of state-guaranteed loans for smaller firms - lawmaker
RE
10:37aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Proclamation on National Maritime Day, 2020
PU
10:34aWall Street dips on U.S.-China tensions, economic woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : Alibaba's sales surge as people shop online during lockdown
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group