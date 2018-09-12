Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street dips with Apple, other tech shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:03pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a decline in Apple as it unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings, and other technology shares.

Apple shares were down 1.4 percent. The company also unveiled health-oriented watches based on the design of current models.

Shares of fitness device rival Fitbit Inc fell 5.9 while shares of Garmin Ltd lost some earlier gains and were flat after the launch of Apple's latest Apple Watch.

"You had the (Apple) announcement, and the typical trader reaction was there wasn't anything that wasn't already rumored or expected from the announcement, so some of yesterday's gains are being given back today," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

The S&P technology index <.SPLRCT> was down about 0.7 percent, reversing Tuesday's gains, with fears of further deregulation also hurting Apple as well as social media names.

Six major Web and Internet service companies, including Apple, are to detail their consumer data privacy practices to a U.S. Senate panel on Sept. 26, raising the specter of the possibility of stricter regulation.

The Dow was essentially flat as a report of fresh U.S.-China trade talks helped some industrial companies.

At 2:48PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.24 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,964.82, the S&P 500 lost 1.84 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,886.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.27 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,935.21.

"Some of the industrial names, Boeing being the most notable, are what's leading the outperformance of the Dow," James said. Boeing shares were up 2.1 percent.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington has proposed a new round of trade talks with Beijing before the Trump administration implements additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

Among the six companies to testify later this month, Twitter shares were down 4 percent, while Alphabet was down 1.9 percent and Amazon.com was down down 0.4 percent.

Facebook, not among the companies to testify, was down 2.4 percent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> was down 1.7 percent after Goldman Sachs became the latest brokerage to warn of lower prices for memory chips due to an oversupply of DRAM and NAND chips.

Micron slid 5.2 percent, while Applied Materials was down 2.3 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 82 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.72% 1171.81 Delayed Quote.12.97%
AMAZON.COM -0.19% 1988.25 Delayed Quote.69.92%
APPLE -0.45% 220.61 Delayed Quote.32.28%
APPLIED MATERIALS -2.20% 38.33 Delayed Quote.-23.36%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.33% 353.42 Delayed Quote.15.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.34% 26002.65 Delayed Quote.5.06%
FACEBOOK -2.22% 162.066 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
FITBIT INC 0.00% 5.545 Delayed Quote.4.03%
GARMIN 0.38% 68.52 Delayed Quote.14.82%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -4.54% 41.661 Delayed Quote.6.03%
NASDAQ 100 -0.39% 7484.07 Delayed Quote.17.38%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7952.6574 Delayed Quote.15.49%
S&P 500 0.37% 2887.89 Real-time Quote.7.61%
TWITTER INC -4.44% 29.765 Delayed Quote.28.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53pTreasury Yields Fall After PPI Miss, Solid Auction
DJ
09:51pU.S. OFFICIALS HAVE REACHED OUT TO CHINA FOR NEW TRADE TALKS : sources
RE
09:36pINTERNET OF ROBOTIC THINGS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, DEVELOPMENTS, GROWTH CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, STUDY AND PROFESSIONAL IN-DEPTH INDUSTRY ANALYSIS REPORT 2018 TO 2023 : The major key players in the market: ARM Holdings PLC, Cisco Systems, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes SA, Honeywell International, Huawei Technology, IBM.
AQ
09:30pApple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
RE
09:28pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Thirty-year partnership sees another successful wild horse and burro adoption
PU
09:23pCanadian dollar nears two-week high on NAFTA trade optimism, higher oil prices
RE
09:21pU.S. INCOMES ROSE BUT INEQUALITY WIDENED IN 2017 : data
RE
09:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Dawn D. Stump Sworn in to Serve as a Commissioner of the CFTC
PU
09:18pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canadian Grain Commission maintains licensing exemptions for agents, feed mills and producer railway car loading facilities
PU
09:16pDollar falls on hopes for U.S.-China trade talk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.