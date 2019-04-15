Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street drops after tepid big bank results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 12:42pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, following a rally in the previous session that put the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high, as underwhelming results from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup pressured financial stocks.

The sector fell for the first time in four sessions, down 0.75%, dragged lower by a 3.2% tumble in Goldman Sachs Group Inc and a 0.7% dip in Citigroup Inc after the banks missed revenue estimates.

The S&P banking index fell 1.12%, also weighed down by a 1.6% drop in JPMorgan Chase. Bank of America dipped 1.4% ahead of results on Tuesday.

"With less-than-stellar Goldman results, despite the bottom-line beat, it's not necessarily surprising to see financials pulling back a little bit," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"Earnings and guidance need to be better than estimates for the market strength to continue given the levels we are at now."

Monday's reports come in contrast to JPMorgan's upbeat earnings on Friday that eased worries of first-quarter earnings season slamming the brakes on Wall Street's big rally back from last year's slump.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is just about 1% away from its September record closing high.

On trade discussions, Reuters reported that U.S. negotiators have tempered demands that China curb industrial subsidies as a condition for a trade deal, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped the talks were approaching a final lap.

At 12:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86.50 points, or 0.33%, at 26,325.80. The S&P 500 was down 9.31 points, or 0.32%, at 2,898.10. The Nasdaq Composite was down 37.15 points, or 0.47%, at 7,947.02.

Of the 33 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 81.8% have surpassed first-quarter earnings estimate, above the average of past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to show a 2.1% year-on-year decline in earnings, their first annual contraction since 2016.

In a bright spot, Waste Management Inc rose 2.7% after the company said it would buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc for about $3 billion. Advanced Disposal jumped 18.9%.

Boeing Co declined 1% as Brand consultancy firm Brand Finance said negative publicity over the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX jet is set to wipe $12 billion off the company's brand value.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 64 new highs and 29 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.26% 26357.99 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NASDAQ 100 -0.34% 7604.528199 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.43% 7952.49249 Delayed Quote.20.33%
S&P 500 -0.26% 2900.95 Delayed Quote.15.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pFED'S EVANS : Rate Rises Still Possible If Economy Meets Expectations
DJ
01:14pCanada to fight 'unfair' U.S. lumber duties, appeal WTO ruling
RE
01:12pGARY DAY : Day Announces $1 Million Grant to Expand Natural Gas Service in Lehigh County
PU
01:12pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Business Opportunity Seminar - Investing in partnerships for Africa's transformation
PU
01:12pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : approves strategy for Central Africa - “crucial for the economic integration of the region”
PU
01:12pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : leads reconstruction efforts in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi in aftermath of deadly cyclone
PU
01:10pLeslie Kavanaugh Offers Top Luxury Listing Perched High on Its Own Promontory in Prime Pacific Palisades
SE
12:58pURGENT ACTION NEEDED TO BETTER MANAGE E-WASTE : Ilo
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Record Net Revenue of $26.9..
4CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About