Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street drops after weak industrial earnings, hawkish Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as weak earnings reports from industrials raised worries over rising expenses and the impact of tariffs, adding to concerns of higher borrowing costs after hawkish commentary in the Federal Reserve's minutes.

The U.S.-China trade war, higher rising borrowing costs and wage pressures have been the main concern of investors as the third-quarter earnings season gains steam, and contributed to last week's selloff.

Shares of Textron fell 9 percent after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hit by a drop in sales of its turboprop aircraft as well as flat deliveries of its flagship Cessna business jets.

Industrial equipment rental company United Rentals fell 6.1 percent and hand tools maker Snap-on Inc 7.6 percent after results.

Sealed Air Corp shares tumbled 8.1 percent after the packaging company lowered its full-year profit outlook due to higher-than-expected raw material and freight costs.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower led by a 1 percent decline in industrial stocks. Only defensive utilities and consumer staples, and real estate stocks were trading higher.

The Fed's view, detailed in the minutes of its September meeting released on Wednesday, bolstered expectations of a fourth interest rate hike in December and more next year, despite President Donald Trump's sharp criticism.

The hawkish commentary also sent yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes back to multi-year highs touched last week, which contributed to the sell off in equities.

"If interest rates continue to move higher from their current levels, investors will become even more reluctant to buy the dips in stocks," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note.

At 9:40 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 147.63 points, or 0.57 percent, at 25,559.05, the S&P 500 was down 15.44 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,793.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 45.72 points, or 0.60 percent, at 7,596.98.

Profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 21.9 percent in the quarter, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv. Of the 51 companies that have reported so far, 84.3 percent have beaten analyst expectations.

Among gainers were Alcoa shares, which rose 7.9 percent after the top U.S. aluminum producer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as a series of supply hits boosted alumina prices.

Philip Morris gained 2.9 percent after Marlboro cigarette maker topped analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and sales.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.07-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 32 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.49% 25579.71 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 -0.87% 7214.7118 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.73% 7587.5854 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.03% 2809.21 Real-time Quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pVertical3 Media Launches Vertical3 Travel, a boutique agency dedicated to boost growth of the Miami Hospitality and Travel Business
SE
04:31pItaly's PM defends 'beautiful' budget as EU steps up pressure
RE
04:29pWELLS FARGO : U.S. Senator Warren urges Fed to require removal of Wells Fargo CEO
RE
04:28pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : New energy market reports covering the second quarter of 2018
PU
04:28pGOAT PLAGUE : how to spot and report the disease
PU
04:28pABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS : The Abertis Chair awards the VII International Prize for Infrastructure Management and Road Safety in Paris, France
PU
04:23pInvestec asset management buys stake in South African school firm
RE
04:23pSYNDICATED EXCHANGE : results of the buyback of BTP Italia due in April 2020 and the concurrent reopening of nominal bonds
PU
04:21pEnergy shares pull main index lower
RE
04:18pEUROPEAN UNION : Annual statistical report of the EU Derivatives Markets - 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4SAP : SAP : Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2018 Results
5SALESFORCE.COM : SAP raises guidance as cloud transformation gathers pace

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.