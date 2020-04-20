Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street drops as U.S. producers can not give crude away

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 04:17pm EDT
The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Wall Street tumbled on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the global economy.

The S&P energy index tumbled 3.7% after the front-month May U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract turned negative - unprecedented in history - with sellers offering buyers $37.63 a barrel.

With much of the global economy suspended due to the coronavirus, physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut as billions of people stay home.

?What the energy market is telling you is that demand isn?t coming back anytime soon, and there?s a supply glut," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management in New York. "This price decline can be good if it means more people going to the pump, but that requires people getting out.?

Year to date, the energy index has lost 45%, by far the worst performer among 11 sectors.

Weathering the broad market sell-off, Amazon rose 0.8% and Netflix jumped 3.4%. Both of those companies have benefited from additional demand as millions of people stay home due to the coronavirus. Netflix reports its quarterly results on Tuesday after the bell.

Helped by a $2 trillion U.S. government package to stimulate the economy, and by bets that the virus was nearing a peak in the United States, the S&P 500 has climbed over 25% from its March low.

The benchmark index remains almost 17% below its February record high, and analysts have warned of a deep economic slump from the halt in business activity and millions of layoffs.

U.S. jobless claims touched 22 million in the four weeks to April 11, and analysts have forecast as many as 5 million more in the latest week. A reading of an April U.S. manufacturing survey, also due on Thursday, is expected to slide to recession-era levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.44% to end at 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79% to 2,823.16.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03% to 8,560.73.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 20 new lows.

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.78% 2393.61 Delayed Quote.28.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.44% 23650.44 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 8726.512648 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.03% 8560.728396 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
NETFLIX, INC. 3.44% 437.49 Delayed Quote.30.72%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2823.16 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pMaterials Down As Hopes For Rapid US Economic Rebound Fade -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:34pStates Burn Through Cash for Unemployment Payments -- Update
DJ
04:34pEnergy Down As Oil Crash Enters Uncharted Territory -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:18pIBM misses revenue estimates but cloud jumps; withdraws forecast
RE
04:17pWall Street drops as U.S. producers can not give crude away
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pWeWork committee pushes back against SoftBank, defends right to represent shareholders
RE
04:12pWall Street drops as U.S. producers can not give crude away
RE
04:05pUAW, Detroit automakers in talks over safety rules to reopen U.S. plants
RE
04:04pCanadian dollar slides as the price of oil turns negative
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Short Selling Reaches New Heights -- WSJ
2MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
3UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Proceeds With Trial for Hydroxychloroquine in Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group