Wall Street drops at open as airlines slump, China spat flares up

05/04/2020 | 09:44am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday following growing U.S.-China tensions about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while billionaire Warren Buffett's admission he had dumped his airline shares crushed major U.S. carriers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.14 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 23,581.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.70 points, or 0.55%, at 2,815.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.63 points, or 0.58%, to 8,555.32 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.08% 23457.49 Delayed Quote.-16.87%
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 8717.019327 Delayed Quote.3.06%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.03% 8595.838533 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
S&P 500 -0.67% 2810.22 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
