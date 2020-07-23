Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:27pm EDT
The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Wall Street retreated on Thursday as mixed earnings, a surprise increase in U.S. jobless claims and Washington's tug-of-war over stimulus measures fed risk aversion among investors.

The sell-off steepened after Axios reported that Apple faces a multi-state consumer protection probe.

All three major U.S. stock averages were lower, with falling momentum stocks Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com weighing heaviest.

"We keep seeing this push-pull rotation in and out of cyclicals and large cap names," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "People believe that tech has had its run and is looking expensive."

U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly ticked higher to 1.416 million last week, the Labor Department said.

The number excludes recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, set to expire on July 31.

Congress kept working to pass new stimulus before that deadline continued, with Senate Republicans announcing they could present their version of the bill to Democrats as early as this week.

Total U.S. coronavirus cases topped 4 million on Thursday, with nearly 2,600 new cases every hour, on average, according to a Reuters tally.

"There's so much uncertainty about stimulus, the election, earnings, the racial landscape and geopolitical tensions," Pavlik added. "And underlying everything is the uncertainty about COVID-19 and the re-opening process."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 343.25 points, or 1.27%, to 26,662.59, the S&P 500 lost 42.66 points, or 1.30%, to 3,233.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 258.85 points, or 2.42%, to 10,447.28.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight were in the red, with tech shares notching the largest percentage drop.

Second-quarter reporting season is in full-stride, with 113 S&P 500 constituents having reported. Refinitiv data shows that 77% of those have beaten expectations that were extraordinarily low. Analysts now see aggregate second-quarter S&P earnings plummeting by 40.8%, year-on-year, per Refinitiv

Microsoft Corp dropped 4.1% after reporting its cloud computing business Azure reported its first-ever quarterly growth under 50%.

Tesla Inc reported a profit for the fourth straight quarter, setting the company up for inclusion in the S&P 500. But the stock slid 6.0% as analysts questioned whether the electric automaker's stock price matched its performance.

American Airlines Group Inc jumped 3.8% after announcing it would rethink the number of flights to add in August and September. Also, it reported an adjusted loss per share of $7.82.

Airlines, battered by mandated lockdowns, reversed early losses to cross well into the black. The S&P 1500 Airlines index was up 1.7%.

Twitter Inc rose 3.4% after reporting its highest-ever annual growth of daily users.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.14-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.49-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 51 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 100 new highs and 13 new lows.

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.98% 3005.055 Delayed Quote.67.76%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 4.15% 11.85 Delayed Quote.-60.39%
APPLE INC. -4.56% 371.77 Delayed Quote.32.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.41% 26632.84 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -4.00% 203.3074 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ 100 -2.57% 10595.85516 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.26% 10469.253363 Delayed Quote.19.32%
S&P 500 -1.31% 3234.44 Delayed Quote.0.82%
TESLA, INC. -5.86% 1501.96 Delayed Quote.280.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pIndia toughens public procurement rules for bidders from bordering nations, seen aimed at China
RE
02:36pPSC Schedules Public Hearing for Proposed Pipeline Project in Williams County
PU
02:36pOPENING STATEMENT : Ranking Member Austin Scott Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit Public Hearing: “On-Farm Energy Production: Impacts on Farm Income and Rural Communities”
PU
02:33pOil falls as coronavirus demand concerns outweigh weak dollar
RE
02:31pSpain sets terms to open rail services to outside competition
RE
02:27pWall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data
RE
02:26pBrazil tax revenue falls to lowest for June in 16 years
RE
02:26pWTO DG FAREWELL REMARKS : “Delivering on both the multilateral front and the joint initiatives will be vital for the future of the system”
PU
02:26pIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Iraq Ministerial Roundtable shows support for economic reforms and investments
PU
02:21pChile's congress approves controversial pensions drawdown bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies anew on latest U.S.-China row, stocks falter
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5BHG GROUP AB : INTERIM REPORT: 1 January-30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group