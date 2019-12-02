Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street drops on weak factory activity, tariffs on metal imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:33pm EST
Trader Jonathan Corpina works with children during a traditional bring-your-kids-to-work day on the floor at the NYSE in New York

U.S. stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump decided to restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, and weak factory activity fanned worries of a slowing domestic economy due to a long-drawn trade war with China.

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight month in November and construction spending unexpectedly fell in October.

The reports follow last week's data that showed a slight pickup in third-quarter economic growth and a steady rise in consumer spending in October.

Earlier in the day, markets gained on an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity in November. But the upbeat sentiment was dampened by Trump's tweet about restoring tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which surprised officials in Brazil and Argentina who sought explanations.

Shares of U.S. steel makers, however, rose.

"It is all about the macro news today and that is basically overshadowing the good news on Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"The fact that the manufacturing sector is still in recession obviously also rekindles trade worries."

A senior adviser to Trump said on Monday a deal with China was still possible before the end of the year, adding that the first phase of the agreement was being put to paper.

Hopes of a trade truce had helped Wall Street scale record levels last month.

"We are coming off the market high ... any negative news is going to cause investors to take profits," Cardillo said.

At 12:51 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 237.30 points, or 0.85%, at 27,814.11, the S&P 500 was down 26.76 points, or 0.85%, at 3,114.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 107.68 points, or 1.24%, at 8,557.80.

Retail stocks were in focus, with Cyber Monday sales on course to bring in a record $9.4 billion. However, the sector was down 1.22%.

Energy sector rose 0.10%, tracking oil prices. The other 10 major S&P 500 sectors were trading lower. The technology sector slipped 1.43% and was the biggest drag. [O/R]

Among other stocks, Roku Inc tumbled 14.45% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its shares.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.71-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.76-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 30 new lows.

By Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 27829.55 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NASDAQ 100 -1.05% 8310.724653 Delayed Quote.33.41%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.03% 8571.10869 Delayed Quote.31.20%
ROKU, INC. -13.06% 138.9801 Delayed Quote.423.40%
S&P 500 -0.69% 3117.4 Delayed Quote.25.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pU.S. Restores Steel, Aluminum Tariffs on Argentina and Brazil -- Update
DJ
01:40pENBRIDGE LINE 3 UPDATE : Minister Savage
PU
01:38pCyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
RE
01:37pU.S. OIL OUTPUT GROWTH SLOWS : just how much is anyone's guess
RE
01:33pWall Street drops on weak factory activity, tariffs on metal imports
RE
01:25pBrazil November Trade Surplus $3.43 Billion Vs October's $1.21 Billion
DJ
01:24pEXCLUSIVE : Former Honeywell CEO in bid talks for Vertiv - sources
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:07pDeutsche Bank's dealmaker leaves for hedge fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group