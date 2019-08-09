Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street ends down amid more trade woes, high volatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:36pm EDT
A trader works on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday following renewed jitters over the U.S.-China trade war, capping a week of trading that saw big swings and high volume.

President Donald Trump said the United States and China were pursuing trade talks but he was not ready to make a deal, fanning fears over the impact of the trade war on the global economy.

Trump also said the United States would continue to refrain from doing business with Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies.

The week was marked by wild swings, but indexes finished nearly flat on the week. This week's volume on U.S. exchanges was also the biggest weekly total of the year, exceeding 41 billion shares.

On Friday, all three indexes were down more than 1% in early trading and rebounded later in the session, with the Dow briefly turning positive at one point. This left a 315-point swing between the blue-chip index's high and low of the day.

The frequent comments on trade are "leaving investors whipsawed," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As volatility has picked up, you've gotten more interest on the part of traders, and that in turn has led to even higher volume," he said. "When you get moves like this and reversals, it brings a lot of high-frequency traders in and short-term traders."

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive technology companies <.SPLRCT> fell, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index <.SOX> down 1.8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.75 points, or 0.34%, to 26,287.44, the S&P 500 lost 19.44 points, or 0.66%, to 2,918.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.02 points, or 1%, to 7,959.14.

Shares of Amgen jumped 5.9% after news that a U.S. judge said patents relating to the Amgen's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid, denying a challenge by Novartis.

Uber Technologies Inc shed 6.8% after the ride-hailing company reported a record $5.2 billion quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets.

Nektar Therapeutics shares also plunged, a day after the drug developer flagged manufacturing issues with its experimental cancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 129 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New YorkAdditional reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 5.95% 196.25 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.34% 26287.44 Delayed Quote.13.08%
NASDAQ 100 -1.02% 7646.267817 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.00% 7959.139704 Delayed Quote.18.05%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS -29.25% 20.92 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
NOVARTIS -0.85% 88.24 Delayed Quote.19.80%
S&P 500 -0.66% 2918.65 Delayed Quote.15.04%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -6.80% 40.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : EPA Grants 31 Hardship Waivers, Undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard
PU
06:05pJohnson to reinstate the system of business councils
RE
05:51pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : August 9, 2019 - Gramercy Funds Management LLC and Gramercy Peru Holdings LLC v. Republic of Peru (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/2) Procedural Order No. 9 (July 20, 2019)
PU
05:36pIMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
05:36pWall Street ends down amid more trade woes, high volatility
RE
05:36pIMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
05:34pUtilities Up as Upward Momentum Builds - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Down as Trade Fears Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Announces Biofuel and Small Refinery Exemption Priorities
PU
05:22pTech Down as Uber Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
2Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
3KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : DISH NETWORK : EchoStar Announces Details for Anticipated Completion of Spin-Off an..
5AZUL : Board of Directors´ Meeting Minutes - Increase of the Capital Stock, ITR 2Q19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group