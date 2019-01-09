Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street eyes fourth day of gains on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 09:09am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, setting up Wall Street for a fourth straight day of gains, as rising expectations of a trade deal between the United States and China boosted demand for risk assets across the world.

Both countries ended their talks in Beijing that lasted longer than expected and officials said details will be released soon, raising hopes that an all-out trade war that could badly disrupt the global economy can be averted.

Optimism over the trade negotiations, health of the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks on interest rates have sparked a rally that has lifted the S&P 500 9.5 percent from the 20-month low it hit around Christmas.

Shares of Boeing Co, which is sensitive to trade-related news, were up 0.9 percent in premarket trading. Shares of energy companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp and Schlumberger NV rose about 1 percent, as a rally in oil prices extended for the eighth straight day.

Amazon.com Inc, now the most valuable U.S. company, gained 0.7 percent. The online retailer's three-day surge has fueled the market's recent rally.

"There's a solid uptrend that's come off the Christmas Eve downturn. So any development that looks like it might be leading to an eventual resolution will be helpful to the markets," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"It's likely that we'll see a similar leadership (from the past three days). The high-profile names that tend to move the most, do in both direction."

But threatening to weigh on sentiment was the partial U.S. government shutdown that entered its 19th day as Democratic lawmakers and the White House remain divided over President Donald Trump's demand for money for a border wall.

Fitch warned it could cut the country's coveted triple-A sovereign credit rating later this year if the shutdown leads to it hitting its debt ceiling and hampering budget setting.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 126 points, or 0.53 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.45 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.75 points, or 0.48 percent.

Apple Inc was flat, giving up early gains after a Nikkei Asian Review report that the company had reduced planned production for its three new iPhone models for the January-March quarter.

The company had warned on holiday quarter sales last week, hammering its stock as well as those of its suppliers, mostly chipmakers. The sector also got a beating on Tuesday after Samsung Electronics flagged weak chip demand.

Those warnings have raised concerns about profit growth in the S&P tech sector <.SPLRCT>, which has powered the decade-long bull market on Wall Street.

A slowdown in S&P companies' profit growth in the fourth quarter, during which the index plunged about 14 percent, have largely been factored in, but the warning from Apple, the trade war and fading tailwinds from tax cuts have made investors more fearful of shrinking profits this year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.66% 1656.58 Delayed Quote.8.49%
APPLE 1.91% 150.75 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 3.79% 340.53 Delayed Quote.1.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.09% 23787.45 Delayed Quote.1.97%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.73% 72.04 Delayed Quote.5.65%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6551.8473 Delayed Quote.2.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.08% 6896.9984 Delayed Quote.2.84%
NIKKEI 225 1.10% 20427.06 Real-time Quote.0.12%
S&P 500 0.97% 2574.41 Delayed Quote.1.71%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SCHLUMBERGER NV 1.24% 40.67 Delayed Quote.11.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34aFED'S EVANS : Fed Has Time to Take Stock Before Next Rate Hike
DJ
09:33aJEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, wife Mackenzie decide to divorce
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14aU.S. and EU have not agreed on scope of trade talks - Malmstrom
RE
09:11aCanada Housing Starts Slowed in December
DJ
09:09aWall Street eyes fourth day of gains on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
09:08aEvans still sees U.S. rate hikes but cites risks, says Fed can wait a bit
RE
08:59aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Trump will not give in, Sino-American negotiations, ECB could change its plans....
08:49aECHA EUROPEAN CHEMICAL AGENCY : 09 January 2019 - News release Upcoming inspections to check compliance with REACH registration obligations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3U.S.-China trade talks conclude as hopes of a deal build
4BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.