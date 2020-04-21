Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street falls as U.S. crude collapse worsens pandemic woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. crude prices and glum annual forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All the major S&P 500 sub-sectors fell more than 2%, with the energy index sliding for the seventh time in eight sessions a day after the WTI contract crashed below zero as oil traders ran out of storage for May deliveries.

With the collapse spilling into June futures contracts, investors became wary of the extent of the economic damage from sweeping lockdown measures that have halted business activity and sparked millions of layoffs.

With many sectors facing the risk of a collapse, investors are looking to first-quarter earnings reports for the impact of the health crisis on Corporate America after big U.S. banks set the stage with dismal outlooks for 2020.

"What we're hearing about is a quarter that's in the rear-view mirror, but also do not know what the future holds in the second quarter, which is probably going to be worse," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed over 25% from a March low, powered by trillions of dollars in stimulus, but still remains nearly 17% below its record high due to state-wide shutdowns to try to contain the virus.

U.S. jobless claims hit 22 million in the past month as companies launched dramatic cost-saving measures to ride out the slump, and readings of U.S. business activity surveys, due Thursday, are likely to plummet to recession-era lows.

The financials index fell 2.9% as the flight from risk sent investors scurrying to the perceived safety of bonds and the dollar.

Coca-Cola Co provided the latest evidence of the damage wrought by the pandemic, saying its current-quarter results would take a severe hit from low demand for sodas.

Travelers Companies, the first of the big U.S. insurers to report results, reported a 25% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher catastrophe losses, but its shares rose 2.5%.

Among other Dow components, International Business Machines Corp slid 6.2% after the company withdrew its 2020 annual forecast late on Monday.

Chip industry bellwether Texas Instruments is set to report its first-quarter earnings later in the day.

At 11:42 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 657.32 points, or 2.78%, at 22,993.12, the S&P 500 was down 90.29 points, or 3.20%, at 2,732.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 329.55 points, or 3.85%, at 8,231.18.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers more than 7-to-1 on the NYSE and 4-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 24 new lows.

By C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.62% 23041.31 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
NASDAQ 100 -3.69% 8409.50243 Delayed Quote.1.14%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.54% 8262.354413 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
S&P 500 -2.99% 2739.69 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -3.78% 107.44 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pGermany's BaFin fines BlackRock for late filing of voting rights
RE
12:19pNew York charges Mallinckrodt with insurance fraud related to opioids
RE
12:18pBanks tighten credit on Asia oil traders as Hin Leong losses add to woes - sources
RE
12:18pJOHN CORNYN : Cornyn Discusses Reopening of Texas, Falling Oil Prices, Democrats Blocking Small Business Loan Program Funding
PU
12:17pGermany's BaFin fines BlackRock for late filing of voting rights
RE
12:12pDeloitte says stands behind audit of Singapore energy trader Hin Leong
RE
12:11pCorporate America seeks legal protection for when coronavirus lockdowns lift
RE
12:11pGulf OPEC producers, Russia skip OPEC+ conference call - sources
RE
12:10pJPMORGAN CHASE DEVELOPING PLAN TO RETURN EMPLOYEES TO WORK IN PHASES : memo
RE
12:09pEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops to near two-decade lows on falling demand, storage woes
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group