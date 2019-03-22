Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street falls as weak factory data fuels slowdown worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 11:40am EDT
Traders work on the floor of New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes declined about 1 percent on Friday after a raft of weak manufacturing data from the United States and Europe led to a yield-curve inversion, stoking fears of an economic slowdown.

The spread between three-month Treasury bills and 10-year note yields inverted for the first time since 2007. An inverted yield curve is widely understood to be a leading indicator of recession.

U.S. manufacturing activity recorded its slowest pace of growth since June 2017, data from IHS Markit showed.

Germany manufacturing also contracted further in March, showing its lowest reading since June 2013, while factory activity across the euro zone looked equally dismal.

"Right now there are clearly enough signs to be cautious about a number of factors that can potentially cause an economic recession," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"It doesn't guarantee it," Frederick said, "but if multiple other pieces of data show the same thing then it just increases the chances."

Financial stocks took the biggest hit, tumbling 2.16 percent, the most among the 11 main S&P sectors. The banking sector plunged 2.96 percent.

The Federal Reserve this week abandoned projections for any interest rate hikes this year, as policymakers see a U.S. economy that is rapidly losing momentum.

Adding to the uncertainty were concerns over trade, as U.S. trade delegates head to Beijing next week. President Donald Trump said a final agreement with China "will probably happen."

Chipmakers, which get a huge chunk of their revenue from China, fell. The Philadelphia chip index was down 1.56 percent, while the broader technology sector declined 0.88 percent.

At 10:57 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 245.81 points, or 0.95 percent, at 25,716.70. The S&P 500 was down 26.98 points, or 0.95 percent, at 2,827.90 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 87.32 points, or 1.11 percent, at 7,751.64.

Only the defensive utilities, real estate and consumer staples sectors were trading higher.

Nike Inc dropped 4.9 percent after the sportswear maker's quarterly revenue failed to beat Wall Street estimates. Its partner Foot Locker Inc fell 4.4 percent

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.82-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 3.90-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 49 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 44 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.52% 25583.76 Delayed Quote.11.30%
NASDAQ 100 -1.71% 7366.650226 Delayed Quote.16.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.98% 7683.303846 Delayed Quote.16.48%
S&P 500 -1.44% 2809.58 Delayed Quote.13.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09pTrump Offers Fed Board Position to Ex-Campaign Adviser Moore -- Update
DJ
12:05pMERGERS : Commission approves acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson by Marsh & McLennan Companies, subject to conditions
PU
12:02pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007, Underlining Recession Worries
DJ
12:00pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Union Members in Nevada — 2018
PU
12:00pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : and Mongolia hold a workshop on free trade agreements
PU
12:00pU.S. Government Bonds Gain After European Data Weakens
DJ
11:57aTAKE FIVE : Take it easy, central banks - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
11:55aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in North Carolina – 2018
PU
11:55aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in Tennessee – 2018
PU
11:55aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in South Carolina – 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Trump - China trade deal likely; automakers can avoid tariffs with U.S. plants
4Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.