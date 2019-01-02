Log in
Wall Street falls at open on global slowdown fears

01/02/2019 | 03:38pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Trader works on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower in the first session of the year as weak data in Asia and Europe confirmed fears of a global economic slowdown while the U.S. government shutdown dragged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 268.85 points, or 1.15 percent, at the open to 23,058.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 29.89 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,476.96. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 128.37 points, or 1.93 percent, to 6,506.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 23327.46 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.71% 6329.9646 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 6635.2774 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
S&P 500 0.85% 2506.85 Delayed Quote.0.00%
