Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street falls on weak data, trade frictions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:52am EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is displayed on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since 2016 in August, adding to fears that a protracted U.S.-China trade war could tip the world's largest economy into recession.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity decreased to 49.1, compared with a reading of 51.1 estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

The weak data also weighed on U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR> falling to its lowest since July 2016. Shares of banks <.SPXBK>, which typically come under pressure in a low interest rate environment, slid 2%.

Trade-sensitive industrials <.SPLRCI> slipped 1.77%, while technology stocks <.SPLRCT> fell 1.38%.

In an escalation of their trade war, the United States on Sunday began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods, and China began imposing new duties on U.S. crude oil.

The tariffs that went into effect on Sunday are making investors increasingly cynical toward the trade war, Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York said.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.8% in August, its biggest monthly drop since May, after escalating trade tensions and the inversion of a key part of the U.S. yield curve, seen as a sign of recession, drove investors toward safe-haven assets.

However, trade tensions were dialed down last week following signals that Beijing and Washington would meet in September for talks, but Bloomberg reported on Monday that the two sides were yet to agree on a date for the planned meeting.

The energy sector <.SPNY> tumbled nearly 2% and was the biggest loser among the 11 major S&P sectors, as rising OPEC and Russian crude output drove a 4% slump in oil prices. [O/R]

Chipmakers, which draw a large portion of their revenue from China, also fell, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> off 2.06%.

At 10:16 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 391.94 points, or 1.48%, at 26,011.34, the S&P 500 was down 30.94 points, or 1.06%, at 2,895.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 88.11 points, or 1.11%, at 7,874.77.

U.S. casino operators felt the brunt of slowing economic growth in China as gambling hub Macau posted an 8.6% decline in August casino revenue, sending shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd, Las Vegas Sands Corp and MGM Resorts International down between 3% and 4%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.65-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 76 new lows.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.29% 26080.72 Delayed Quote.13.19%
NASDAQ 100 -0.69% 7637.468624 Delayed Quote.21.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.85% 7900.825075 Delayed Quote.20.01%
S&P 500 -0.68% 2906.27 Delayed Quote.16.74%
WYNN RESORTS -3.60% 106.18 Delayed Quote.11.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07aUNCTAD UNITED NATIONS CONFERENCE ON TRADE AND DE : UK Exporters Face Brexit Crunch
PU
11:06aU.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in three years
RE
11:06aU.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August--2nd Update
DJ
11:01aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Slide As Manufacturing Enters Contraction
DJ
10:56aU.S. Factory Activity Contracted in August
DJ
10:54aPlotting sterling's latest lurch - just how low did it go?
RE
10:52aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Other indicators of external payment
PU
10:52aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Balance of payments
PU
10:52atrueDigital Rebrands as Tassat, Reflecting the Growth and Evolution of the Company Within the Institutional Digital Asset Market
BU
10:52aWall Street falls on weak data, trade frictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
4BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group