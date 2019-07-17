Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street finds blockchain hard to tame after early euphoria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:26am EDT
A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two years ago Nasdaq Inc and Citigroup Inc announced a new blockchain system they said would make payments of private securities transactions more efficient. Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman called it "a milestone in the global financial sector."

But the companies did not move forward with the project, a person familiar with it said, because while it worked in testing, the cost to fully adopt it outweighed the benefits.

Blockchain, the person added, "is a shiny mirage" and its wide-scale adoption may still "take a while."

In a joint statement, the companies said the pilot was successful and they were "happy to partner" on other initiatives. Both companies are also working on other projects.

Companies, including banks, large retailers and technology vendors, are investing billions of dollars to find uses for blockchain, a digital ledger used by cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Just last month, Facebook Inc revealed plans for a virtual currency and a blockchain-based payment system.

But a review of 33 projects involving large companies announced over the past four years and interviews with more than a dozen executives involved with them show the technology has yet to deliver on its promise.

At least a dozen of these projects, which involve major banks, exchanges and technology firms, have not gone beyond the testing phase, the review shows. Those that have made it past that stage are yet to see extensive usage.

Regulatory hurdles have often slowed down implementation, some executives said. Scrutiny is likely to only increase after Facebook's plans drew global backlash from regulators and politicians.

The euphoria that surrounded the early days of Wall Street's interest in blockchain is giving way to pragmatism, as companies realize that it will likely take years before it takes off in a substantial way.

"This is a transformation of the market. It isn't a big bang," said Hyder Jaffrey, head of strategic investments for UBS AG's investment bank.

It could take three-to-seven years before major projects have significant impact, he said.

One UBS-backed project, a digital cash system for financial transactions called Utility Settlement Coin, is expected to be commercialized next year after more than five years of work, said Rhomaios Ram, head of a separate entity created for the project.

But Ram said that for the system to be transformational, it will require other market processes to move to blockchain-based systems as well.

"There is a recognition now that it is a journey, rather than something with a short time frame," Ram said.

BLOCKCHAIN'S PROMISE

Blockchain was created about a decade ago as a way to keep track of bitcoin transactions. As cryptocurrencies became more mainstream following a 2013 rally and crash in bitcoin's price, consultants, analysts and other proponents said their underlying technology could be transformational, especially for the financial industry.

It could help trades settle instantly, accelerate international payments and remove the need for costly intermediaries, potentially saving the industry tens of billions of dollars, they said.

Investment followed. Last year the capital markets and banking sectors allocated $1.7 billion (£1.3 billion) on blockchain initiatives, up 70% from 2016, according to estimates by research and advisory firm Greenwich Associates.

By 2022, blockchain investment across industries is expected to reach $12.4 billion, according to research firm IDC.


(For a graphic about blockchain in capital markets, click onhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JxuQgl

Some big companies have rushed in. International Business Machines Corp has around 1,500 people working on the new technology for use in several different sectors. In an ad released during the Academy Awards this year it called for the use of blockchain "to help reduce poverty".

A system IBM was developing along with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc to issue private shares did not move beyond testing, the companies said. But a trade finance platform developed by numerous banks along with IBM has been commercialized.

"I certainly think there has been a share of hype associated with blockchain," said Marie Wieck, a general manager at IBM.

BUSINESS BENEFITS

But Wieck and other industry executives said they remain bullish about the prospect of the technology and their companies continue to invest in it. "To me the business benefits of blockchain are clear," Wieck said.

John Whelan, Banco Santander head of digital investment banking, said blockchain projects need to work on three areas at the same time: technology, demand and compliance.

"Those of us who were involved in blockchain early on maybe did not appreciate the extent to which the three parts have to move together," Whelan said. Santander is involved in numerous blockchain projects, including the Utility Settlement Coin.

Around the time the project with Citi was announced in 2017, Nasdaq also started testing a proxy voting system in Estonia that automates a manual and lengthy process.

Lars Ottersgard, Nasdaq's head of market technology, said demand has been limited for the product.

"To be honest, the value differentiation using blockchain from using traditional technology has not been obvious," he said.

A Nasdaq spokesman said the exchange operator has since developed the system further with South Africa's central securities depository, which plans to launch it later this year.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera and John McCrank. Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Paulina Duran in Sydney.; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Paritosh Bansal)

By Anna Irrera and John McCrank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 1.33% 4.2205 End-of-day quote.6.23%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) -0.09% 43.11 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.54% 71.32 Delayed Quote.37.00%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.04% 12.39 Delayed Quote.14.77%
FACEBOOK -0.03% 203.84 Delayed Quote.55.50%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.15% 143.53 Delayed Quote.26.08%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.07% 115.12 Delayed Quote.16.68%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.21% 5764 Delayed Quote.41.65%
MASTERCARD -0.98% 276.62 Delayed Quote.46.63%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -0.89% 522.9 End-of-day quote.-0.95%
NASDAQ -0.89% 103.29 Delayed Quote.27.77%
STATE STREET CORPORATION -1.14% 54.82 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
UBS GROUP 0.00% 12.06 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
VISA -0.70% 179.31 Delayed Quote.35.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aEuro falls to one-week low as easing expectations favour dollar
RE
06:05aBank of Southern California NA Names Ian McKay Managing Director
SE
06:05aMost fall on tariff fears, fading hopes of long-term Fed easing
RE
05:59aMaking sense of chaos? Algos scour social media for clues to crypto moves
RE
05:59aIMF cuts forecast for Russian 2019 GDP growth to 1.2%, calls for reforms
RE
05:58aHow lithium-rich Chile botched a plan to attract battery makers
RE
05:55aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Eskom in kwazulu-natal promoting violence and assault at the workplace
PU
05:50aBOJ Kuroda keeps upbeat view on economy, hints steady policy this month
RE
05:50aBOJ Kuroda keeps upbeat view on economy, hints steady policy this month
RE
05:41aSterling weakens for a third day as hard Brexit fears rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
5SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About