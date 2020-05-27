Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street frets as 'unloved' stock rally powers on

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York

By Noel Randewich and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

The love-hate relationship many investors had with U.S. stocks during the more-than-decade-long bull market is reemerging, as equities steadily climb in the face of economic devastation and uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

While the benchmark S&P 500 index has surged 34% from its March lows and the Nasdaq Composite is just 6% short of record highs, investors are more bearish than they have been in years and key measures such as unemployment and gross domestic product are giving their worst readings since the Great Depression.

The dichotomy between market performance and investor sentiment echoes the "There Is No Alternative" argument that dominated investor thinking in the recent pre-Covid era, when ultra-low rates around the world and the U.S. economy's relative outperformance pushed global investors into U.S. stocks, even as they fretted about historically high valuations and weak earnings.

That dynamic is even more prevalent these days, as the Fed has pledged to keep rates at historic lows for the foreseeable future, blasting the economy with trillions in stimulus and purchasing an unprecedented range of assets in a bid to support markets and buoy investor confidence.

"Right now, there is just too much stimulus still being implemented, and the promise of more. That is making a lot of the institutional investors hesitate to short the market, even though they are skeptical that it can still run higher," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Sixty-eight percent of fund managers believe Wall Street's recent rally is a temporary bounce within a broader downturn, according to a recent survey by Bank of America Global Research. Cash levels among institutional investors stand at 5.7%, compared to a 10-year average of 4.7%, the survey showed.

"With fundamentals continuing to look weak ... the risk is getting forced into chasing a reflexive bubble in a late-stage bear-market rally," analysts at the bank wrote.

They recommended taking advantage of potential upside on beaten-down stocks by using options rather than owning the underlying equities.

Non-professional investors are also wary. While retail brokerages have seen a recent spike in new accounts, TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index, which tracks the sentiment of its customers based on their trades, in April touched an eight-year low.

Graphic: S&P 500 & investor sentiment

To be sure, many view pessimistic times as just the right moment to invest. Worries over the market's health were a frequent feature during an 11-year run in stocks that saw the S&P gain 400%.

Some investors, however, have continued to buy assets traditionally seen as counterweights to stocks, even as markets have moved higher in recent weeks.

U.S. domestic equity mutual funds reported net outflows of $2.9 billion in the week to May 20, while investors added nearly $8 billion to taxable bond funds, according to Lipper. Prices for gold have moved higher as markets rallied, while the Japanese yen, another frequent haven, has strengthened 1.6% against the dollar since May 6.

"The rally is unloved," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients earlier this month. Investors have "expressed varying degrees of concern about how swiftly the market rebounded from its low, the current level of valuation, and the forward return potential."

At the same time, many have opted to bet on Wall Street's largest companies while all but ignoring other sectors, fueling worries over a swift price reversal if risk appetite fades.

Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba and Alphabet were the most popular hedge fund picks for the seventh consecutive quarter in the March quarter, according to Goldman Sachs.

The largest companies have accounted for much of Wall Street's overall recovery since March. While the S&P 500 is now down just 12% from its Feb high, the index's median component is down 16%, and about a fifth of S&P 500 stocks are off 30% or more.

Graphic: Wall St's largest companies expand dominance of the S&P 500

Still, some investors remain sanguine regarding their colleague's bearishness. Dan Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, recently bought shares of Nvidia, which has seen strong demand for its data-center chips as people staying home use more cloud-computing services.

"I'm actually bullish, because I believe we will get an economic recovery in the second half and going into 2021," Morgan said. "The fact that everyone else is bearish makes me feel better."

(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting and writing by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.69% 200.47 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
ALPHABET INC. 0.21% 1421.55 Delayed Quote.6.12%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.42% 2409.86 Delayed Quote.31.88%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 6.65% 25.9284 Delayed Quote.-35.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.47% 25348.52 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
FACEBOOK -1.39% 228.78 Delayed Quote.13.13%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.28% 180.76 Delayed Quote.16.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 9403.558762 Delayed Quote.7.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 9370.916517 Delayed Quote.4.10%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.48% 339.1601 Delayed Quote.48.20%
S&P 500 0.96% 3018.6 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 5.86% 207.43 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29pU.S. Businesses See Limited Recovery Evidence Through Mid-May
DJ
03:24pOil slides on U.S.-China tensions
RE
03:23pBlackRock says voted to split CEO, chairman roles at Exxon Mobil
RE
03:23pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Scalise, Cuellar Introduce Bipartisan SPR Reform Act
PU
03:22pHuawei CFO Meng loses key court fight against extradition to United States
RE
03:21pOil slides on U.S.-China tensions
RE
03:20pMgm Resorts to re-open its Las Vegas casinos on June 4
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pOil slides on U.S.-China tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group