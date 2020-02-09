Wall Street futures fall as coronavirus toll rises, China plans return to work

Investors, carefully monitoring the virus with concerns about the global economic impact, had pushed Wall Street lower on Friday.

China reported that the total number of coronavirus deaths on the mainland reached 908 as of the end of Sunday with 97 new deaths, compared with 89 on Saturday.

Futures snapshot at 7:00PM ET 00:00 GMT:

** S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.25 points, or 0.4%, with 54,719 contracts changing hands.

** Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 49 points, or 0.52%, in volume of 21,984 contracts.

** Dow e-minis were down 120 points, or 0.41%, with 9,322 contracts changing hands.

** Benchmark 10-year note futures last rose 5/32 in price.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Sam Holmes)