Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street gains ahead of Fed interest rate decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 07:22pm CET
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent to session highs on Wednesday, ahead of a much-awaited Federal Reserve announcement that investors hope will point to a more moderate pace of future interest rate hikes and spark a year-end rally.

The central bank is widely expected to raise rates for the fourth time this year when its two-day policy meeting ends at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), but the focus will be on whether it will still hint at three hikes next year as it did in September.

Fed funds futures are pricing in only one more rate rise next year. The latest Reuters poll showed economists expect two rate hikes, with the probability of a U.S. recession in the next two years jumping to 40 percent.

The S&P financials index <.SPSY> — the worst performing among the 11 S&P sectors this month — rose 1.5 percent, with rate-sensitive banks <.SPXBK> also gaining 1.5 percent.

The technology sector <.SPLRCT>, down for the fourth month in a row after leading a rally earlier in the year, rose 1.2 percent and gave the biggest boost to the markets.

"The selling may have gotten overdone, so you see some buyers coming in," said Shawn Cruz, senior trading specialist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"There's a concern that the Fed being overly hawkish could impact growth in the economy, so a less aggressive Fed might relieve some of those fears and that is why you're seeing growth names recover here."

Eight of the 11 sectors rose more than 1 percent, with only the defensive utilities <.SPLRCU>, real estate <.SPLRCR> and consumer staples <.SPLRCS> indexes gaining slightly.

A rough couple of months have pushed all three major indexes more than 10 percent below recent highs, into what is known as correction territory, and that has sparked calls, including from President Donald Trump, for the Fed to hold fire.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 296.59 points, or 1.25 percent, at 23,972.23, the S&P 500 was up 30.34 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,576.50 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 73.50 points, or 1.08 percent, at 6,857.41.

Microsoft Corp's 2.4 percent gain gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The biggest drag on the two indexes was Facebook Inc 3.6 percent slide.

The fall came after the New York Times reported that Facebook allowed some companies far greater access to data than disclosed. The company said the access was provided only after user permission.

Separately the attorney general for Washington, D.C. said the state had sued Facebook over Cambridge Analytica's use of data from the social-media giant.

FedEx Corp, seen as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, sank 8.9 percent, on course for its biggest one-day drop in 10 years, after slashing its 2019 forecast blaming an economic slowdown.

Micron Technology Inc fell 2.4 percent after giving a tepid forecast that exacerbated fears that the chip boom was fizzling out.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.71-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded four new highs and 288 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 23682.11 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
FACEBOOK -5.54% 135.33 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
FEDEX CORPORATION -9.44% 167.79 Delayed Quote.-26.99%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -4.66% 32.48 Delayed Quote.-17.61%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.02% 104.76 Delayed Quote.20.28%
NASDAQ 100 -0.45% 6441.3616 Delayed Quote.0.81%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 6736.3407 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
S&P 500 0.01% 2542.09 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:28pAnother technical tweak as Fed wrestles to control policy rate
RE
08:28pFed lifts rates, now sees 'some further' hikes ahead
RE
08:28pINSTANT VIEW : Fed raises U.S. rates, sees 'some further' hikes ahead
RE
08:25pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Federal Court Orders Commodity Pool Operators to Pay More Than $23 Million in Restitution and Penalties for Fraud and Misappropriation of Investors Funds
PU
08:20pINGAA INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS ASSOCIATION OF AMER : Responds to GAO Review of Pipeline Security Guidelines
PU
08:19pFed lifts rates, now sees 'some further' hikes ahead
RE
08:16pFed Raises Rates, But Signals Slightly Lower Path of Future Increases
DJ
08:15pFacebook sued by Washington, D.C. over data breach accusations
RE
08:15pSTAFFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL : Owner of TB affected herd ordered to pay over £34,000 for illegal movement of cattle
PU
08:15pText of Fed's December Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank telco suffers $9 billion slump on debut after record IPO
2Oil drops over 5 percent on economic slowdown fears, supply glut
3APPLE : APPLE : Iphone Falls Flat In World's Largest Untapped -2-
4Stocks and oil edge higher as investors eye Fed meeting
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Update on Funding For $1.6 Billion New Investments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.