Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street gains as investors cheer declining jobless claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 09:39am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as U.S. COVID-19 cases soared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.64 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,094.92. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.23 points, or 0.20%, at 3,176.17, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 71.22 points, or 0.68%, to 10,563.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.15% 25992.92 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
NASDAQ 100 0.64% 10710.189501 Delayed Quote.22.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 10528.059341 Delayed Quote.16.94%
S&P 500 0.07% 3166.91 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aTikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots--Update
DJ
09:44aC$ steadies near two-week high as housing data adds to recovery signs
RE
09:41aTikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots--Update
DJ
09:39aWall Street gains as investors cheer declining jobless claims
RE
09:34aTikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots
DJ
09:33aVálogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.07.02-08)
PU
09:29aU.S. Jobless Claims Edge Down To 1.3M In July 4 Week -- Update
DJ
09:28aTesco and Sainsbury's call for greater standardisation and higher quality data
PU
09:28aLegislation Introduced to Create National Manufacturing Strategy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
2BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
3HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
4GOLD : China charges on, gold climbs to nine-year high
5BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group