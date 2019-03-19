Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street gains halve after report of China pushback on trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:09pm EDT
A trader passes by screens showing Spotify on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes pared gains sharply on Tuesday following a Bloomberg report that U.S. officials are concerned China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks.

U.S. stocks were much higher earlier as investors anticipated a more accommodative policy stance from the federal Reserve at the end of its two-day meeting this week.

At 12:58 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 63.01 points, or 0.24 percent, at 25,977.11, the S&P 500 was up 8.30 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,841.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 25.39 points, or 0.33 percent, at 7,739.87.

Moments before the report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145.46 points, or 0.56 percent, at 26,059.56. The S&P 500 was up 14.68 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,847.62 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 45.53 points, or 0.59 percent, at 7,760.01.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.37% 25993.59 Delayed Quote.11.09%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 7364.244859 Delayed Quote.15.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7743.868818 Delayed Quote.15.87%
S&P 500 0.40% 2842.56 Delayed Quote.13.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI : Italy and Belgium sign a Protocol of Understanding to strengthen and structure bilateral relations
PU
01:20pTED YOHO : Yoho, Waltz, Introduce Small Scale LNG Bill
PU
01:16pHigh-stakes Boeing inquiry hinges on Ethiopia black box secrets
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pAlan Krueger, economic adviser to Obama and Clinton, takes own life at 58
RE
01:09pWall Street gains halve after report of China pushback on trade
RE
01:02pFrench growth seen firming as impact of protests wanes - INSEE
RE
12:51pCALIFORNIA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Carbon-Based Sales Tax Study Bill to Be Considered in Senate Committee
PU
12:51pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Imported Raw Poultry Products Sampled for Salmonella and Campylobacter Analysis
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.