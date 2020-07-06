Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street gains on hopes of China-led recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 09:40am EDT
New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19

U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday on hopes of a China-led recovery from an economic slump brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, with investors brushing aside a domestic surge in new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.72 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 25,996.08, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 25.28 points, or 0.81%, at 3,155.29.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 152.75 points, or 1.50%, to 10,360.38 at the opening bell, notching up another record high.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.61% 26267.98 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
NASDAQ 100 1.56% 10522.865295 Delayed Quote.18.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.57% 10386.262014 Delayed Quote.13.76%
S&P 500 1.39% 3178.02 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02aU.S. service sector rebounds strongly in June
RE
10:00aUNITED STATES : ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI better than estimates at 57.1
09:59aOil mixed on tighter supply, surge in U.S. virus cases
RE
09:54aWTO issues latest edition of World Tariff Profiles
PU
09:54aWorld Population Day
PU
09:54aFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : Peabody Energy/Arch Coal, In the Matter of
PU
09:51aUNITED STATES : Final Services PMI better than estimates at 47.9
09:49aOn Huawei, UK PM Johnson says cannot be vulnerable to high risk state vendors
RE
09:45aUber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion stock deal, expands food-delivery reach
RE
09:44aTSX opens higher on hopes of economic revival
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
2INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group