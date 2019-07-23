Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street gains on robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:10am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday boosted by better-than-expected earnings and forecast raises from blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, soothing concerns over the pace of economic growth.

Over the last 24 hours investors have reacted positively to a series of second-quarter reports, albeit often against expectations for profits, which have been lowered due to this year's concerns over growth.

"Analysts notoriously underestimate how well these companies will do, and part of it is that companies intentionally lowball the analysts so that they can beat their estimates," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Coca-Cola Co shares rose 4.9%, the most among stocks listed on the Dow Jones index, after the fizzy drink maker beat quarterly earnings expectations and raised its full year organic revenue forecast.

Its gains pushed the consumer staples sector <.SPLRCS> 0.9% higher, the biggest gainer among the major S&P sectors.

Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp gained 1.6%, after raising its full-year profit and sales outlook.

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders reached a deal on Monday on a two-year extension of the debt limit and federal spending caps that would avert a feared government default later this year, but add to rising budget deficits.

"I think it is a very positive thing that they have reached a budget deal. That pushes concerns of a debt ceiling and the budget beyond the next presidential election, which is one less thing for the market to worry about," Frederick said.

The overall profits of S&P companies are now estimated to rise about 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, improving from estimates of a small decline earlier.

Putting a damper on sentiment, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could slow growth further.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will adopt a looser monetary policy have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale new record levels, and put the S&P 500 just about 1% shy of its all-time high.

At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 115.45 points, or 0.42%, at 27,287.35, the S&P 500 was up 10.73 points, or 0.36%, at 2,995.76. The Nasdaq Composite was up 23.76 points, or 0.29%, at 8,227.89.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates on Thursday by 10 basis points and the Fed, which will meet a few days later, is widely expected to lower rates by at least 25 basis points.

Travelers Cos Inc was down 1.1% after the insurer missed estimates for second-quarter profit, as weather-related losses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gain.

Hasbro Inc jumped 6.2% and was the biggest gainer among S&P 500 companies, after the toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.]

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.41-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 38 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 5.19% 53.84 Delayed Quote.8.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.23% 27236.54 Delayed Quote.16.48%
HASBRO 7.18% 116.37 Delayed Quote.32.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 7907.131466 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 8204.82924 Delayed Quote.22.78%
S&P 500 0.17% 2990.14 Delayed Quote.18.74%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES -2.13% 146.655 Delayed Quote.25.45%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1.12% 134.7495 Delayed Quote.24.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aDollar rises to five-week peak on debt, spending deal
RE
10:39aLawmakers back plan to nationalise Kenya Airways
RE
10:35aYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Attorney Melamed Named to Heart Association Board
PU
10:26aIMF lowers global growth forecasts amid trade, Brexit uncertainties
RE
10:18aTurkish lira trading volumes in London down 40% from year-ago levels - BoE data
RE
10:15a'OUR PAYCHECKS BOUNCED' : US workers in limbo as coalmines suddenly close
PU
10:13aTSX rises, mirrors gain in global equities
RE
10:10aWall Street gains on robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings
RE
10:05aNigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 13.5 pct
RE
10:01aIMF says first quarter global trade growth slowest since 2012, big downside risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
2STOXX 600 : Carmakers race higher, Johnson jitters for sterling
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump
5BP PLC : COMMODITIES REPORT : BP Boosts Bet on Biofuels

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group