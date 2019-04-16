Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street inches higher on tech boost, Johnson & Johnson earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 11:52am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, as an advance in technology shares and a jump in Johnson & Johnson following strong results countered losses in UnitedHealth and Bank of America.

Johnson & Johnson gained 4.5% after the healthcare conglomerate beat quarterly profit estimates and raised its adjusted sales growth forecast for the year.

Bank of America Corp declined 2.2% after quarterly revenue fell short of expectations, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P index.

The results come after Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc on Monday disappointed with quarterly revenue misses.

"At the margin, you are getting positive surprises on the earnings front. I don't think that it was unexpected that things related to the cyclical economy to be weak," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.

Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc reversed course to trade down 4.5% as better-than-expected quarterly results failed to soothe concerns over a possible overhaul of the rebate system.

Its rivals Anthem Inc tumbled 6.6% and Cigna Corp fell 4.9%.

"It remains a wild card. Even though they are proving that their business model is good and are producing good results, people are concerned that the managed care area is going to be under pressure," said Martin.

Of the 42 S&P 500 companies that reported through Monday, 81% came beat estimates, above the 76% average of the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now expect S&P 500 companies to post a 1.8% year-on-year decline in profits, an improvement from the 2.3% fall expected a week ago, but that would still mark the first annual decline in earnings since 2016.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 45.57 points, or 0.17%, at 26,430.34. The S&P 500 was up 5.07 points, or 0.17%, at 2,910.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 32.15 points, or 0.40%, at 8,008.17.

Technology shares rose 0.57%, and provided the biggest boost to markets on gains in Apple Inc and chipmakers. The Philadelphia chip index rose 1.56%.

Only the defensive utilities, real estate, materials sectors were marginally lower.

Among other stocks, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc fell 4.2% after the transport and logistics provider's first-quarter results fell short of estimates.

Netflix Inc, scheduled to report after markets close, rose 2.5% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the streaming company's shares to "buy".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 48 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 23 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26450.93 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 7657.017569 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.34% 8004.540787 Delayed Quote.20.33%
S&P 500 0.12% 2909.93 Delayed Quote.15.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pTRUSTMARK : HealthFitness Introduces a New Way to Focus on Weight Management
PU
12:17pUK shares at 6-month highs, JD Sports leaps on profit beat
RE
12:11pNo new debts, says Germany's Scholz, despite slowing economy
RE
11:58aUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : United Nations General Assembly Commemorates ILO Centennial
PU
11:53aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Gas Division)...Tender No. PRQ/760/GP/19
PU
11:53aISO INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR STANDARDIZATI : Raising new ISO standards for saving the planet
PU
11:52aWall Street inches higher on tech boost, Johnson & Johnson earnings
RE
11:52aUNION WORKERS TO EXTEND STRIKE AT SHELL'S PERNIS REFINERY : spokesman
RE
11:48aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 203-207 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council amending Regulation (EC) No 883/2004 on the coordination of social security systems and Regulation (EC) No 987/2009 laying down the procedure for implementing Regulation (EC) No 883/2004 - A8-0386/2018(203-207)
PU
11:38aChina's regulator to crack down on illegal margin financing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
4GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About