The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.24 points, or 0.53%, to 27,076.28, the S&P 500 lost 9.38 points, or 0.31%, to 2,998.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.17 points, or 0.28%, to 8,153.54.

(Reporting By Noel Randewich, Editing by Franklin Paul)