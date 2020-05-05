Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street jumps as healthcare shares rise, lockdowns ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:32pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Lewis Krauskopf

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Tuesday as healthcare stocks jumped, oil prices surged and a number of countries and U.S. states eased coronavirus-induced restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.

Some hard-hit countries, including Italy, as well some U.S. states including California are tentatively easing lockdown orders this week, raising hopes for a recovery in oil demand.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors were positive, led by a 2.7% gain for healthcare following some positive coronavirus-related news.

Pfizer shares rose 3.0% after the drugmaker said it and its German partner had begun delivering doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccines for human testing. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 5.9% after the company said its experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19 may be available for use by the end of summer.

"What we have got is the easing of lockdowns in a number of states and that has certainly provided a positive boost for stocks, especially California given that it is such a large component of the overall U.S. economy," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. "We have had some positive developments when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.02 points, or 1.51%, to 24,107.78, the S&P 500 gained 51 points, or 1.79%, to 2,893.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 178.67 points, or 2.05%, to 8,889.39.

Shares of large tech and internet companies such as Microsoft and Apple were also higher, giving lifts to the indexes.

The energy sector rose 2.0% as oil prices surged.

Stocks have rebounded sharply since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now watching efforts by a number of states trying to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the outbreak.

Data on Tuesday showed the vast U.S. services sector fell into contraction in April for the first time in nearly 10-1/2-years.

Investors are now bracing for data on the labor market through the week culminating with the employment report for the month of April due Friday.

"We have certainly gotten some negative data, but for the most part the market has learned to look through that," Hooper said.

In corporate news, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd tumbled 21.5% as the world's third-largest cruise operator raised doubts about its ability to keep running as a business.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 43 new highs and 4 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.61% 300.8606 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.55% 24122.27 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.57% 183.5556 Delayed Quote.13.41%
NASDAQ 100 2.12% 9021.601714 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.19% 8901.558293 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 6.19% 575.43 Delayed Quote.44.30%
S&P 500 1.82% 2895.63 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Now's the Time to Fight for the Ethanol Industry
PU
03:04pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Coal Company, Owner, Foreman All Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States by Cheating MSHA's Dust Sampling Regulations
PU
03:04pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
03:00pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
03:00pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
02:55pUK government mulls emergency scheme to aid SMEs - Sky News
RE
02:52pCanada okays a tenth of the aid food industry sought to weather coronavirus slump
RE
02:49pGerman court hands ECB three-month ultimatum to justify stimulus scheme
RE
02:48pFox News Media ties-up with Spotify to distribute podcasts
RE
02:45pGoldman Sachs CEO says staff back at offices in Asia, but not New York, London
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group