Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street jumps as historic job losses fewer than feared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Lewis Krauskopf

Major U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday and logged solid gains for the week after data on historic job losses due to the coronavirus crisis showed they were slightly fewer than feared.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors were positive, led by the beaten-up energy group, which gained 4.3%.

A 2.4% gain in Apple shares also lifted the indexes after the iPhone maker said it will reopen a handful of U.S. stores starting next week.

The U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April, the Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls diving by 22 million, but the decline still marked the steepest plunge since the Great Depression.

"It's tough to call the jobs report, which is what everybody was waiting for, anything but a complete calamity, but relative to expectations you can see some silver linings in there," said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, pointing to the large number of temporary layoffs.

"Except for the initial panic in the month of March, in general the markets are ignoring economic data for the most part and are looking more at data related to COVID-19," Nick said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455.43 points, or 1.91%, to 24,331.32, the S&P 500 gained 48.61 points, or 1.69%, to 2,929.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 141.66 points, or 1.58%, to 9,121.32.

Financial markets on Thursday began pricing in a negative U.S. interest rate environment for the first time, as investors grappled with the economic consequences of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Stocks have staged a sharp rebound since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday erased its 2020 declines and turned positive for the year.

Investors are now watching efforts by a number of states to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the outbreak.

"People are watching closely to just see how this reopening process works," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.

"On the margin, you are starting to hear businesses say that things are starting to look better from a depressed level."

Optimism for markets was also fed by news that U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal, with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation.

In company news, Uber Technologies shares rose 6.0% after the company said ride service bookings slowly recovered in recent weeks.

Noble Energy shares gained 13.5% after the company said on Friday it would curtail oil production and further cut its capital spending to cope with a plunge in oil prices.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.95-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.47-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and three new lows.

About 10.1 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 11.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

(Additional reporting by C Nivedita and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Noel Randewich in San Francisco and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Sagarika Jaisinghani, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shinjini Ganguli and Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.38% 310.13 Delayed Quote.2.38%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.91% 24331.32 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
NASDAQ 100 1.30% 9220.353749 Delayed Quote.2.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.58% 9121.320669 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 13.46% 10.03 Delayed Quote.-64.65%
S&P 500 1.69% 2929.8 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pWall Street jumps as historic job losses fewer than feared
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:09pTrump, Saudi king discuss global oil market
RE
04:09pSTATE OF MICHIGAN : MPSC concludes investigation into Consumers Energy fire that led to the statewide energy emergency amid polar vortex
PU
04:05pWhite House won't consider another stimulus bill in May - Kudlow
RE
04:01pWHO readies coronavirus app for checking symptoms, possibly contact tracing
RE
03:59pCTA CANADIAN TRUCKING ALLIANCE : Issues Document on Guidelines to Reopening Provincial Economies
PU
03:50pCanadian dollar pads weekly gain as investors look past jobs plunge
RE
03:42p'THE GOVERNMENT IS FAILING US' : Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis
RE
03:42pEXCLUSIVE : Pakistan's fiscal deficit to surge, tax revenue to miss target this year - finance chief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
5ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group