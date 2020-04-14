Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:22pm EDT
The

U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump would make a number of announcements about re-opening the U.S. economy in the next day or two as the health crisis appeared to be ebbing, although some state governors have said the decision to re-start businesses lies with them.

New York's total hospitalizations fell for the first time since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"The market is going up on prospects of the economy reopening soon and also the coronavirus (possibly) reaching some sort of peak," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The market could be in store for further sharp selling in the coming months as data showing the extent of the economic damage from virus is released, he said. "We're going to see (macroeconomic) numbers that are going to be frightening, and that will weigh."

Analysts have warned of a torrid earnings season as the containment measures brought business activity to a halt.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co reversed early gains to end lower. First-quarter profits plunged, with both banks setting aside billions of dollars to cover potential loan-losses from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 558.99 points, or 2.39%, to 23,949.76, the S&P 500 gained 84.43 points, or 3.06%, to 2,846.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 323.32 points, or 3.95%, to 8,515.74.

The Nasdaq registered a fourth straight day of gains, and Amazon.com rose more than 5%.

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 5.28% 2283.32 Delayed Quote.17.37%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 23949.76 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 4.31% 8692.155265 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.95% 8515.740451 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 3.06% 2846.06 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:41pIn hard-hit Florida, jobless workers struggle to get state aid
RE
04:36pMaterials Up As Signs Of Slowing Covid Spread Trump Weak Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:33pEnergy Down As Texas Regulator Holds Virtual Production-Cut Talks -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:32pNorth American Companies Make Up 42% of Global-Index Companies with Coronavirus Guidance -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pCOVID-19 : Growth forecast at -3 per cent, as IMF offers debt relief to most vulnerable nations in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Caribbean
PU
04:22pWall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pJordan Etem Networks Tackles Global Challenges Head-On with a Convergence of Innovations
SE
04:09pUK urged to stop China taking control of Imagination Tech - lawmaker
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
2Dean Foods Announces Termination of Agreement in Principle with Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale o..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..
5XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group