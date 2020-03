The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 601.98 points, or 2.52%, at the open to 24,453.00 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 66.92 points, or 2.44%, at 2,813.48.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 269.09 points, or 3.38%, to 8,219.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)