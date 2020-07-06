Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19

By Caroline Valetkevitch

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in China's economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing activity index almost returned to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels last month, jumping to a reading of 57.1, the highest since February, from 45.4 in May, a report showed.

"These numbers are important, and it helps to explain the increase in consumer confidence," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Investors also bet on an improving Chinese economy and its impact on the global growth as the yuan led commodity currencies higher against the dollar. Earlier, Chinese stocks jumped more than 5%.

A slew of upbeat U.S. data recently, including a record rise in monthly payrolls, has powered the Nasdaq to all-time highs and has driven the S&P 500 up more than 40% from its March 23 closing low.

The gains came despite a record surge in new COVID-19 cases in 16 states in the United States this month that could further hamper reopening plans and create a risk to the economic recovery.

Over the Independence Day weekend, several states reported a record increase in new infections, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the peak of the outbreak there.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.67 points, or 1.78%, to 26,287.03, the S&P 500 gained 49.71 points, or 1.59%, to 3,179.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 226.02 points, or 2.21%, to 10,433.65.

Online retail giant Amazon.com crossed $3,000 for the first time and provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The stock rose 5.8% to end at $3,057.04.

Tesla Inc shares jumped 13.5%, rising for the fifth session as JPMorgan bumped up its price target for the electric carmaker's stock following better-than-expected quarterly deliveries.

Uber Technologies Inc climbed 6% after the ride-sharing company agreed to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65-billion all-stock deal.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.54-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.88-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 152 new highs and 14 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.91 billion shares, compared with the 12.9 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.78% 26287.03 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.53% 95 Delayed Quote.-33.53%
NASDAQ 100 2.54% 10604.057974 Delayed Quote.18.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.21% 10433.649913 Delayed Quote.13.76%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 3.39% 61.31 Delayed Quote.-36.74%
S&P 500 1.59% 3179.72 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
TESLA, INC. 13.48% 1371.58 Delayed Quote.188.93%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.00% 32.52 Delayed Quote.3.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.72% 7.01219 Delayed Quote.1.55%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.66% 7.0138 Delayed Quote.1.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pTech Up After Uber-Postmates Deal - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pFinancials Up With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:02pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Services Sector Reading -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:01pBlackstone eyes U.S. $7.5billion for mezzanine debt
RE
05:01pHealth Care Up On Covid Treatment Optimism -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:00pIndustrials Up As Boeing Tests Continue -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:59pGoogle, Facebook and Twitter Suspend Review of Hong Kong Requests for User Data -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:54pDakota pipeline investors could face major hit after adverse ruling
RE
04:41pMaterials Up As Chinese Stock Market Strength Bodes Well For Demand -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:36pWall Street jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group