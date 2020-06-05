Wall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate

Log in
06/05/2020 | 09:36am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.11%, at the open to 26,836.80. The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.49 points, or 1.65%, at 3,163.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.73 points, or 0.91%, to 9,703.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.78% 27025.06 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
NASDAQ 100 -0.77% 9685.401194 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.69% 9707.626277 Delayed Quote.7.17%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3177.39 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
