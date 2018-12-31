Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street limps to end of a tumultuous year on a positive note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 07:37pm CET
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rose solidly in relatively light trading on Monday as revelers gathered to ring in 2019, marking the end of the worst year for major U.S. indexes in a decade.

After a strong January, Wall Street was challenged for much of 2018 by tariff disputes, rising interest rates, and fears of diminishing corporate profits.

December was a particularly trying month for U.S. equities. The S&P 500 looks set to post its worst December since the Great Depression and the Nasdaq confirmed it was in a bear market, or 20 percent below its high. All three are down more than 9 percent since the beginning of the month.

"We were very strong through most of the year, it's really been the last quarter where things fell apart a bit," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. "People got nervous in large part because of unknowns facing the markets."

On Monday, stocks rose as renewed trade optimism gave a boost to investor sentiment.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Twitter that progress had been made toward a potential resolution to the trade tensions between the United States and China which have plagued stock markets for much of the year.

Trading volume was relatively light, owing to the holiday as the U.S. federal government shutdown entered its tenth day.

Healthcare <.SPXHC> and tariff-sensitive technology <.SPLRCT> stocks provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222.16 points, or 0.96 percent, to 23,284.56, the S&P 500 gained 16.83 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,502.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.85 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,630.37.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, nine were in positive territory. But for the year, only healthcare and utilities <.SPLRCU> were on pace to end 2018 higher.

Energy <.SPNY>, materials <.SPLRCM>, communication services <.SPLRCL>, industrials <.SPLRCI> and financials <.SPSY> were the biggest percentage losers of 2018, down between 15 percent and 21 percent from the beginning of the year.

The 20.9 percent drop of energy stocks in 2018 was largely attributable to crude prices plunging 38 percent since early October.

"We're coming into 2019 with uncertainty and everyone is in wait and see mode," Kinahan said. "People are going to need to see proof before they dive in again."

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 3 new highs and 61 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Stephen Culp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.84% 23241.78 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 6312.5642 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 6610.2901 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
S&P 500 0.47% 2495.66 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02pCuomo Vetoes Bill on 12 Weeks of Paid Bereavement Leave -- Update
DJ
08:45pCuomo Vetoes Bill on 12 Weeks of Paid Bereavement Leave
DJ
08:31pOil prices edge up, but set for first annual drop since 2015
RE
08:25pTrade optimism lifts stocks at end of tumultuous year
RE
08:25pOil prices edge up, but set for first annual drop since 2015
RE
08:24pTrade optimism lifts stocks at end of tumultuous year
RE
08:23pTrade optimism lifts stocks at end of tumultuous year
RE
08:18pDollar Edges Lower as Trade Optimism Fuels Stocks Rally
DJ
08:04pPARKLAND HEALTH & HOSPITAL SYSTEM DALLAS COUNTY : Wash your hands
PU
08:03pDollar ends strongest year since 2015 on defensive note
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses
5OVERSUPPLY, FALTERING GROWTH TO WEIGH ON OIL PRICES IN 2019 : Reuters Poll

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.