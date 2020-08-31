Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street mixed as S&P 500 on track for best August in 36 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 11:40am EDT
New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19

The S&P 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on a rebound in economic activity due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in more than three decades.

The Federal Reserve's commitment to tolerate inflation and keep interest rates low, positive developments in vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 and a momentum-driven rally in tech-focused stocks have helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit consecutive all-time highs.

The newly reshuffled Dow slipped, and was within 3.7% of its record close on Feb. 12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed another 0.7% to a new peak.

New entrants to the blue-chip index, Salesforce.com Inc, Honeywell International Inc and Amgen Inc, slipped between 0.3% and 1.2%.

Ousted companies Exxon Mobil Corp fell 1.2%, while Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp saw muted trading.

"It's back to Nasdaq leadership and profit taking in other parts of the market," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

"I worry that sentiment has gotten frothy and there's a lot of money in the market that doesn't see any downside risk."

High-flying Apple Inc rose 4%, while Tesla Inc jumped 9%, as their stocks became less costly after their pre-announced stock splits took effect.

Technology stocks, consumer discretionary and healthcare outperformed among the major S&P sectors.

The three main indexes are also set for their fifth straight monthly rise following March lows, with the S&P 500 looking at its biggest percentage rise in August since 1984, even as economic data pointed to an uneven recovery from the steep downturn.

China data showing a solid pace of expansion in the services sector this month lifted spirits at the start of the week. Focus will now be on the August U.S. jobs report slated for Friday.

U.S. presidential campaigns are set to take center-stage in the coming weeks with market volatility expected to spike ahead of polling in November.

At 11:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 167.48 points, or 0.58%, at 28,486.39, the S&P 500 was down 0.13 points at 3,507.88. The Nasdaq Composite was up 75.58 points, or 0.65%, at 11,771.21. Among early movers, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc's shares more than doubled after Swiss food group Nestle SA offered to pay $2 billion for full ownership of the peanut allergy treatment maker.

Suitors for TikTok's U.S. assets, Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp, dropped between 1.0% and 3.1% as China's new rules around tech exports meant a deal with ByteDance could need Beijing's approval.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.98-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.56-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 68 new highs and 13 new lows.

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC. 171.43% 34.2 Delayed Quote.-62.35%
AMGEN INC. -0.35% 252.39 Delayed Quote.5.00%
APPLE INC. 3.25% 128.7693 Delayed Quote.70.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.77% 28435.03 Delayed Quote.0.40%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.01% 40.2985 Delayed Quote.-41.69%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -1.59% 165.72 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.63% 225.2186 Delayed Quote.45.16%
NASDAQ 100 0.57% 12064.133076 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 11745.638246 Delayed Quote.30.35%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.60% 57.54 Delayed Quote.9.25%
PFIZER LIMITED -3.18% 4594.85 End-of-day quote.8.78%
PFIZER, INC. 0.06% 37.935 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.02% 61.54 Delayed Quote.-29.54%
S&P 500 -0.15% 3503.02 Delayed Quote.8.58%
TESLA, INC. 8.12% 478.74 Delayed Quote.429.10%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -1.20% 35.8542 Delayed Quote.-23.72%
WALMART INC. -2.96% 136.0999 Delayed Quote.18.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56aSouth Africa's rand falls as local politics weigh
RE
11:55aDollar hits two-year low, fourth month of losses on Fed inflation mandate
RE
11:54aSpain reports more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases since friday, health official says
RE
11:53aOpening up economies without having control of the virus is a "recipe for disaster" - who's tedros
RE
11:52aWho chief tedros says "we want to see children returning to school and people returning to the workplace but we want to see it done safely"
RE
11:52aOil steady as prices struggle to break through demand uncertainty
RE
11:46a'WAKE-UP CALL' : World Bank hopes Lebanese blast will spur reform
RE
11:45aCENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA : Deposit and Lending Rates in the Banking Industry for the Week ended August 7, 2020
PU
11:40aWall Street mixed as S&P 500 on track for best August in 36 years
RE
11:40aUFW UNITED FARM WORKERS OF AMERICA : 08/31/2020 Pledging boycott of Foster Farms if giant Livingston plant continues failing to provide a safe workplace after at least 8 worker deaths
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple, Tesla shares pop after stock splits
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Buys Up Stakes in 5 Storied Japanese Companies -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group