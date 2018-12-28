Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street opens higher as post-Christmas rally continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 03:40pm CET
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday in broad-based gains, with technology stocks providing the biggest boost as the market rallied for the third day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.79 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 23,213.61. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,498.77. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.29 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,616.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 23193.98 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.62% 6305.1768 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.65% 6602.3383 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.72% 2498.93 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pU.S. pending home sales fall unexpectedly in November
RE
04:01pUNITED STATES : Pending home sales worse than estimates at -0.7%
04:01pOil prices steady near 18-month lows ahead of New Year
RE
03:58pOil prices steady near 18-month lows ahead of New Year
RE
03:58pLARRY ELLISON : Tesla names Larry Ellison, Walgreens executive to board
RE
03:57pOil prices steady near 18-month lows ahead of New Year
RE
03:55pDell debuts at $46 in return to market
RE
03:53pTAKE FIVE : The Year of the Bear! World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:53pMexico Registers $2.38 Billion November Trade Deficit
DJ
03:48pYen jumps as investors stay cautious amid volatile stock moves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
3VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations
5VMWARE, INC. : VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time S..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.