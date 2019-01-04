Wall Street opens higher on robust jobs report, trade optimism

Log in
01/04/2019 | 03:33pm CET
Traders look at price monitors as they work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, as a better-than-expected jobs report added to the optimism from proposed trade talks between the United States and China next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at the open to 22,894.92. The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.44 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,474.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 103.64 points, or 1.60 percent, to 6,567.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
