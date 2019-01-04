Wall Street opens higher on robust jobs report, trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at the open to 22,894.92. The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.44 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,474.33. The Nasdaq Composite gained 103.64 points, or 1.60 percent, to 6,567.14 at the opening bell.

