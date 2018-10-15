Log in
Wall Street opens lower as Saudi tensions add to concerns

10/15/2018 | 03:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the post where UnitedHealth Group is traded on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped at open on Monday as rising tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia added to worries over rising borrowing costs and the impact of tariffs following the three indexes' biggest weekly declines in over seven months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.53 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,332.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.30 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,763.83. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.57 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,473.33 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.20% 25292.84 Delayed Quote.2.51%
NASDAQ 100 -1.18% 7074.8342 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.97% 7426.5469 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 1.42% 2767.1 Real-time Quote.3.50%
