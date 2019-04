The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.48 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 26,243.54.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.19 points, or 0.32%, at 2,886.58. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.11 points, or 0.37%, to 7,924.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)