Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wall Street rallies after China trade comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:20pm EDT
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied more than 1% on Thursday, buoyed by gains in the trade-sensitive technology and industrial sectors as China expressed hope on trade negotiations with the United States, easing concerns that rising tensions could stoke a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled for September, but progress would be determined by whether Washington could create favorable conditions.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide details.

Some analysts cautioned that the comments from China were light on substance, and pointed to month-end rebalancing on Friday as supportive of stock gains.

"It sounds to me like more of a continued slow-walking," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta. "But clearly it is time to not ratchet things up further."

Heavyweight tech stocks with tariff exposure, such as Apple Inc, up 1.69%, and Microsoft, up 1.89%, boosted the technology sector by 1.73% for its best day since Aug. 16.

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue from China, also gained, sending the Philadelphia semiconductor index <.SOX> up 2.25%.

Industrial names that have also been highly correlated to trade progress, such as United Technologies, advanced, with the sector up 1.77%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 326.15 points, or 1.25%, to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 gained 36.63 points, or 1.27%, to 2,924.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 116.51 points, or 1.48%, to 7,973.39.

Still, the three main indexes were on course to log their worst monthly performance and first monthly decline since a selloff in May, on worries the intensified trade battle between the world's two largest economies will lead to a global recession.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official its additional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting several hundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes.

A number of companies, including electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc and teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co, reported results earlier on Thursday and warned of the impact from tariffs.

Shares of Best Buy slid 7.99%, making it one of the worst performing issues on the S&P 500, while those of Abercrombie tumbled 15.10%.

Dollar General Corp was the best performer among S&P 500 companies, rising 10.68% on an upbeat full-year profit forecast. The S&P retail index <.SPXRT> climbed 1.67%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 59 new lows.

About 6.01 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.23 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.69% 209.01 Delayed Quote.30.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.25% 26362.25 Delayed Quote.11.61%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.89% 138.12 Delayed Quote.33.64%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 7702.3117 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.48% 7973.394165 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 1.27% 2924.58 Delayed Quote.14.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:44pINTOUCH INSIGHT : Announces Record Revenue with 30% Growth
AQ
04:44pIF BANCORP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:44pMSG : Increases Stock Buyback Authorization and Announces Details of Planned Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer
AQ
04:43pBIONEUTRA GLOBAL : REPORTS ON FINANCIAL RESULTS for the 2ND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30th, 2019
AQ
04:42pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:42pCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pI D : to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 and the 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on September 5, 2019
PU
04:41pAFLAC : Names Gerardo Monroy as SVP, Aflac U.S. Innovation Strategy and Execution
PU
04:41pGET THIS LOOK FROM THE MAKE IT HOME SHOW HOUSE : Master Bedroom
PU
04:41pINTEL : Autonomous Driving
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5Wall Street rallies after China trade comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group