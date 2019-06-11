Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street rally loses steam as industrials drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 01:05pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gave up gains to trade slightly lower on Tuesday, as declines in industrial companies dampened early optimism over easing trade tensions and the prospect of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The industrial sector fell 1.09%, weighed down by losses in United Technologies Corp and Raytheon Co.

United Technologies fell 4.1% and Raytheon 4.9%, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump gave mixed signals on whether he believed the $121 billion merger between the companies should go forward.

Optimism over Trump's decision late on Friday to hold off import tariffs on Mexico has helped markets rally this week, even though the United States warned it would impose tariffs if its demands were not satisfied.

Separately, Trump said he would impose more tariffs on Chinese imports if there was no progress in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit.

"The unresolved trade dispute with China is still a ceiling on the stock market," said Greg McBride, senior vice president and chief financial analyst at Bankrate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Don't expect the S&P 500 to get back to the record high until the trade agreement is signed or close to being signed."

The benchmark index is now just about 2.4% away from its early May all-time high.

Meanwhile, the market is betting on an interest rate cut in July and two more this year as Trump's hard bargaining on trade with Beijing and others could push the economy back into recession.

However, U.S. producer prices increased solidly for a second straight month in May, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters, pointing to a steady pickup in underlying inflation pressures.

At 12:45 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 13.89 points, or 0.05%, at 26,048.79, the S&P 500 was down 2.55 points, or 0.09%, at 2,884.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.08 points, or 0.10%, at 7,815.09.

A decline in technology stocks, including Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc and Adobe Inc, also added pressure to the indexes.

Symantec Corp fell 2.8%, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the antivirus software maker's stock, citing increased competition.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 49 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 73 new lows.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Aparajita Saxena and Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.18% 26018.71 Delayed Quote.11.73%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 7495.299802 Delayed Quote.18.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.26% 7803.609664 Delayed Quote.17.90%
S&P 500 -0.24% 2880.25 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pLet us explain our economic policy, Italian PM tells EU's Juncker
RE
01:10pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Designates Syrian Oligarch Samer Foz and His Luxury Reconstruction Business Empire
PU
01:05pWall Street rally loses steam as industrials drag
RE
01:04pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Bennet, Young Reintroduce the Waterway LNG Parity Act
PU
01:03pTrump says China wants trade deal badly but it must be a great deal
RE
12:49pU S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR : Cites Two Companies after Fatal Fire At Pennsylvania Natural Gas Processing Plant
PU
12:45pChina stimulus, German rally help European stock end higher
RE
12:44pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Cancellation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Using Smartphones to Pay? That's So Yesterday in China -- Journal Report
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
3TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : Slack predicts full-year sales to skyrocket ahead of public debut
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Uber's European rival Bolt enters London market, again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About