Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street rally stalls on Boeing slide, earnings jitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower on Monday, following the S&P 500's seven-day winning streak, as Boeing fell and investors braced for what could be the first decline in corporate earnings since 2016.

Shares of Boeing Co slid 4.1%, pulling down Dow industrials and the S&P industrials sector, after the company said it would cut production of its 737 MAX aircraft by nearly 20%.

The sector, which weighed the most on the S&P 500, was also pressured by General Electric Co's 7.09% fall after J.P.Morgan downgraded the conglomerate's shares to "underweight".

The recent run of gains in U.S. stocks has taken the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record closing high hit in September, lifted by the Federal Reserve's decision to hold off on interest rate hikes in 2019 and on hopes of a trade deal with China.

However, lowered earnings expectations and worries about an economic slowdown are starting to dampen investor enthusiasm.

Major banks are slated to kick off first-quarter earnings season later in the week and analysts expect a 2.3 percent fall in S&P 500 earnings, according to Refinitiv data.

"This is mostly a wait-and-see approach by investors before the next batch of corporate earnings or macro data comes out," said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investment at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We're cautious but constructive on earnings, because of the bar being lowered so much and we have seen a plateau in economic data in the back drop of lower interest rates, which is at least providing for companies to do better than expectations."

The S&P 500 is trading 16.7 times its next 12-month earnings estimate, up from 14.6 times during the peak of December sell-off but below the 17.3 times at its record high hit in late September.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 121.95 points, or 0.46%, at 26,303.04. The S&P 500 was down 6.56 points, or 0.23%, at 2,886.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.80 points, or 0.16%, at 7,925.89.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower. Energy stocks, among a few bright spots, posted a 0.15% rise as oil prices hit a five-month high.

Symantec Corp jumped 6.92% after a report that Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the cyber security firm's stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Procter & Gamble Co climbed 1.08% after Wells Fargo raised its rating on the company's shares to "outperform" from "market perform".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 18 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.57% 26275.67 Delayed Quote.13.28%
NASDAQ 100 -0.20% 7567.235039 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.26% 7921.952609 Delayed Quote.19.64%
S&P 500 -0.27% 2885.68 Delayed Quote.15.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21pFiat Chrysler to pay $110 million to settle U.S. investor suit
RE
12:18pPGA TOUR : TaylorMade to sell Tiger Woods replica P-7TW irons at retail
PU
12:18pBIFA BRITISH INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT ASSOCIATION : WTO reports on global trade developments in 2018
PU
12:18pBIOVERSITY INTERNATIONAL : Safeguarding the future of banana against changing climates, pests and diseases
PU
12:17pU.S. Government Bonds Waver as Inflation Data Looms
DJ
12:16pExplainer - For Fed's trillions in bonds, size isn't all that matters
RE
12:15pFed Moves to Ease Living Wills, Allowing Large Banks to File Wind-Down Plans Less Frequently -- Update
DJ
12:13pUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Deputy Secretary-General calls for a transformation of the organization to empower those furthest behind
PU
12:03p10 THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK : April 8
PU
12:01pWall Street rally stalls on Boeing slide, earnings jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU fines GE $58 million over misleading data in Danish deal
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Jaguar Land Rover begins Brexit-linked UK plant shutdowns
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : London judge discharges jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About