Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street rebounds as financial shares gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:38pm EDT
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City

(Reuters) - Gains in financial shares helped U.S. stocks reverse early losses on Wednesday, although investors were guarded amid worries about a recession and trade tensions between the United States and China.

The financial sector <.SPSY> was up 0.88%, clawing back some of the losses from the previous session that was triggered by a deepening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion, widely considered as a harbinger of a slowdown.

Gains in the benchmark S&P 500 were also supported by a 1.44% jump in energy <.SPNY> stocks after industry data showed a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude, boosting oil prices.

Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp rose nearly 1%.

"It's the last real vacation week of the year in terms of summer so there are not a lot people around. You are also not seeing any new reasons in the overnight for people to sell the market," said Peter Kenny, founder of Kenny's Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

Investors are also awaiting the monthly jobs report and manufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest rate cuts.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Wednesday also reaffirmed President Donald Trump's plans to impose an additional 5% tariff on a $300 billion list of Chinese imports starting on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 191.68 points, or 0.74%, at 25,969.58, the S&P 500 was up 16.52 points, or 0.58%, at 2,885.68. The Nasdaq Composite was up 31.72 points, or 0.41%, at 7,858.67.

Technology stocks slipped 0.1%, pressured by declines in shares of Microsoft Corp and Autodesk Inc.

Shares of the AutoCAD software maker slumped 9%, the most on the S&P 500, after the company cut its full-year earnings forecast.

Coty Inc rose 4.5% after the cosmetics maker raised its full-year revenue forecast, betting on a multi-year turnaround plan that involves increased investments in advertising and cost cuts.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co added 3.8% after the company beat profit estimates and raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.91-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and 38 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 134 new lows.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By Akanksha Rana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTODESK -8.07% 138.06 Delayed Quote.16.80%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.77% 25974.32 Delayed Quote.10.50%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.42% 135.1 Delayed Quote.33.36%
NASDAQ 100 0.17% 7579.676151 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.32% 7852.152884 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 0.54% 2885.16 Delayed Quote.14.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pU.S business groups urge Trump to postpone further China tariff hike
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10pSwiss National Bank policy to stay loose to curb franc - Maechler
RE
01:06pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF EST : Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
PU
12:51pAprimo Unveils “Aprimo AI” for its Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Productivity Management Solutions
GL
12:46pLAMBERT ST LOUIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Construction Begins on New Jet Fuel Storage Facility at STL
PU
12:45pArgentine peso falls again, central bank sells $262 million
RE
12:44pFed's Barkin Says U.S. Economy Looks Strong, but Uncertainty Is Elevated
DJ
12:40pFrance, Germany to propose public investment in data centres for AI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group