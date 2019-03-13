Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street rises; Boeing up despite U.S. grounding of 737 MAX jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 05:02pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in healthcare shares, and Boeing edged upward even as the United States joined other nations in grounding the company's 737 MAX jets.

Boeing Co shares ended up 0.5 percent at $377.14, recovering from a more than 3 percent fall in the afternoon, when the United States announced it was grounding Boeing's 737 MAX jets following Sunday's fatal crash in Ethiopia.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cited new satellite data and evidence from the scene of Sunday's crash, the second disaster involving the 737 MAX in less than five months. Boeing shares are still down about 11 percent since Friday's close.

Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, said the grounding gives Boeing time to address any problems and not face another potential disaster.

"It seems like the worst is over for Boeing," he said. "The fact that (the stock) appears to be stabilizing means the market appreciates that."

The world's largest planemaker had been the best-performing Dow component this year.

Also helping stocks Wednesday, fresh economic data strengthened the Federal Reserve's patient stance on future interest rate hikes.

CVS Health Corp rose 3.5 percent after Bernstein started coverage of the pharmacy benefit manager with an "outperform" rating. The S&P 500 healthcare index rose 1.1 percent. UnitedHealth Group shares rose 2.6 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.23 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,702.89, the S&P 500 gained 19.4 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,810.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.37 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,643.41.

Also gaining were energy shares, with the S&P 500 energy index finishing up 1.09 percent.

Adding to the upbeat mood was a vote in which British lawmakers rejected leaving the European Union without a deal in any scenario.

Fueling some volatility in afternoon trading, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was in no rush to complete a trade deal with China that Washington wants to include structural reforms by Beijing, including how it treats U.S. intellectual property.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.43-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 61 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 30 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 25702.89 Delayed Quote.9.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 7256.981524 Delayed Quote.13.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.69% 7643.40524 Delayed Quote.14.40%
S&P 500 0.70% 2810.92 Delayed Quote.11.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Colleagues Fire Back in Defense of U.S. Farmers, Administration
PU
05:05pToronto Stock Exchange rises 0.08 percent
RE
05:03pTrump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal
RE
05:02pWall Street rises; Boeing up despite U.S. grounding of 737 MAX jets
RE
05:01pPanama's Copa suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
RE
05:01pU.S. joins other nations in grounding 737 MAX jets after second crash
RE
04:59pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : supports climate action by City of Calgary
PU
04:57pU.S. joins other nations in grounding 737 MAX jets after second crash
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.