Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street rises for third session on private jobs data, virus treatment talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange

U.S. stocks surged for a third straight day on Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a new record high, helped by strong monthly domestic private jobs data and reports of progress in developing a treatment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Private-sector payrolls increased by 291,000 in January, the ADP National Employment Report showed, far above expectations of 156,000 job additions.

"Investors are looking at economic data which is better than expected and earnings season which have been good," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"Markets are trying to price in a more realistic view of the economic damage which will follow this disease."

Earlier in the day, stock index futures got a boost after a report that a Zhejiang University team had found some drugs that could inhibit the coronavirus in vitro cell experiments.

Separately, researchers in the UK told Sky News that they have made a "significant breakthrough" in finding a vaccine.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports, but several traders cited them for the sharp moves in global stock markets.

The World Health Organization played down the reports, saying "there are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV (virus)".

Wall Street has staged a stellar comeback in the past two sessions from last week's steep declines after China pumped in billions of dollars into the financial system this week to limit the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

The country's central bank is likely to lower its key rate on Feb. 20, sources told Reuters, as the death toll from the epidemic climbs to nearly 500.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 321.02 points, or 1.11%, at 29,128.65, the S&P 500 was up 29.45 points, or 0.89%, at 3,327.04. The Nasdaq Composite was up 62.67 points, or 0.66%, at 9,530.65.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 2.5% gain in energy stocks, which tracked higher oil prices.

The U.S. earnings season has reached the halfway mark and corporate America has largely beaten Wall Street expectations.

Coty Inc jumped 17.3% as the cosmetics maker beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue.

Ford Motor Co tumbled 9.4% after the No. 2 U.S. automaker delivered a weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.49-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and nine new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COTY INC. 15.23% 12.26 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.99% 29082.42 Delayed Quote.0.94%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -9.86% 8.2741 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.92% 55.88 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 9366.504974 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.44% 9509.765403 Delayed Quote.1.99%
S&P 500 0.80% 3323.71 Delayed Quote.2.07%
WTI 3.51% 51.31 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aCoronavirus has slowed Energy Transfer's LNG talks in China - CEO
RE
10:24aCanadian dollar hits two-month low ahead of Bank of Canada speech
RE
10:21aAMERICAN REVOLUT-ION : European banking apps face crowded U.S. market
RE
10:21aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Registration opens for delayed broadcast of arbitration hearing in US-EU aircraft dispute
PU
10:16aBritain wants Canada-style trade deal with EU - minister
RE
10:15aLondon City leader makes case for selective ditching of EU rules
RE
10:08aTSX rises on reports of effective coronavirus drugs
RE
10:03aOil prices leap after reports on coronavirus drug
RE
10:01aWall Street rises for third session on private jobs data, virus treatment talks
RE
09:59aOil prices leap after reports on coronavirus drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
2Oil prices leap after reports on coronavirus drug
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube, Buoyed by Brands Ads, Seeks Growth in Direct Response Ads
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Posts Net Profit Rise But Cautions on Trade Wars, Tariffs and Competition
5Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group