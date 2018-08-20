Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Wall Street rises on trade talk optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:10pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials rose on Monday on optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, while the Nasdaq edged upward as technology stocks pared losses.

The planned talks between the United States and China later this week provided a boost to the trade-sensitive industrial sector <.SPLRCI>, which rose 0.7 percent. Industrials added the most gains to the S&P 500 among the index's major sectors.

Easing concerns over a potential trade war also helped lift prices of oil and metal. The S&P 500 energy sector <.SPNY> rose 0.8 percent, and the materials sector <.SPLRCM> was up 0.7 percent. [O/R] [MET/L]

"It doesn't necessarily guarantee that there will be an immediate resolution," said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors in Torrance, California, of the trade talks. "But it's certainly a positive development, and it's certainly something investors are focusing on."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.59 points, or 0.39 percent, to 25,769.91, the S&P 500 gained 7.52 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,857.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.95 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,823.28.

The Nasdaq moved into positive territory as technology stocks pared losses. The S&P 500 technology index <.SPLRCT> was last down 0.1 percent after having dipped as much as 0.63 percent earlier in the session.

This week, investors are turning their attention to central bank policies as the earnings season winds down.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's August policy meeting will be released on Wednesday. The minutes are expected to indicate the Fed's confidence in U.S. economic growth and commitment to further interest rate increases.

Later this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers will meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. On their agenda is a discussion of the root causes of stubbornly low inflation, slow wage growth and weak productivity gains in the U.S. economy.

Shares of Nike Inc hit a record high of $82.42 after Piper Jaffray and Susquehanna raised their ratings on the stock. Nike shares were last up 2.8 percent at $82.00.

Intel Corp shares dropped 1.2 percent after brokerage Cowen & Co said the chipmaker's disclosure of new security bugs in some of its microprocessors may push cloud companies to seek other suppliers.

Estee Lauder rose 2.7 percent after topping quarterly profit and sales estimates as customers bought more of its high-margin Clinique and La Mer skin care products.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 61 new lows.

(Reporting by April Joyner; additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)

By April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.41% 25773.9 Delayed Quote.3.84%
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES 3.02% 140.04 Delayed Quote.6.84%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.24% 46.5 Delayed Quote.2.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 7377.8588 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 7827.9474 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NIKE 2.95% 82.105 Delayed Quote.27.50%
S&P 500 0.33% 2850.13 Real-time Quote.6.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises on trade talk optimism
RE
03:03pDow on Track for Highest Close Since February
DJ
02:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Extend Gains As Economy-sensitive Sectors Lead
DJ
01:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
12:38pLONDON MARKETS: London Stocks Rise, Buoyed By Materials Shares And Trade Optimism
DJ
12:30pEUROPE : European shares gain on optimism over U.S.-China trade row
RE
12:25pEUROPE MARKETS: Bayer And Oil Shares Lead Gains For European Stock Benchmarks
DJ
12:00pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners drive FTSE up while weak results sink Mulberry
RE
11:39aTSX edges higher as rising metal prices lift materials stocks
RE
11:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Start Week Higher
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Tesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.